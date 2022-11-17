Last week’s tedious vote count that ultimately determined the Senate’s balance has provoked the ire of one of the most outspoken deniers of the 2020 presidential election result: Tucker Carlson. His incoherent complaints about the slowness in obtaining a result suggest either that Carlson has finally come unglued over the apparent demise of his hero, Donald Trump, or Carlson has just plain ol’ come unglued.

On Election Night, Carlson complained that electronic voting machines — capable of dramatically speeding up vote counts — need to be scrapped altogether. “We’re not really very serious about democracy if we’re using electronic voting machines. ... So I hope if there’s one thing that comes out of this, and I hope it’s bipartisan — no electronic voting machines.” Eliminating electronic voting machines necessarily means slower vote-counting.

