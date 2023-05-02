U.S. Sen. Tim Scott appears likely to become the second South Carolinian to enter the race for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

In announcing formation of an exploratory committee to determine the potential of a campaign, Scott made clear his mission is not about opposing former S.C. Gov. Nikki Haley or even GOP frontrunner and former President Donald Trump. Scott says his campaign is and would be about hope. As the only Black Republican in the U.S. Senate, Scott said he understands both the power of hope and the difficulty of overcoming obstacles.