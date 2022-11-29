In the pantheon of serious societal problems today, the inability to secure tickets to Taylor Swift’s new concert tour ranks pretty low. But Ticketmaster debacle, which infuriated hundreds of thousands of “Swifties” who spent hours fruitlessly trying to navigate the online service as it repeatedly froze, has highlighted the broader problem with the company’s monopoly in the live-events industry. Calls for its breakup are rising, as they should.

The problems with ticket presales to Swift’s “Eras” tour were fairly straightforward: So many people were signing onto the Ticketmaster platform that it repeatedly crashed. More than 2 million tickets were ultimately sold, but many other would-be buyers were thwarted. Ticketmaster then canceled plans for a sale of any remaining tickets because of the problems.

