The state Department of Juvenile Justice has been struggling for years with dangerously inadequate security staffing and waves of violence that feed off each other, forcing out director after director.
The latest one departed in September after two dozen employees walked off the job, complaining that low pay and deteriorating working conditions — a growing number of youth were attacking staff — had increased turnover, forcing guards to work 24- and even 48-hour shifts without breaks and feeding a vicious cycle that left both youth and employees unsafe.
To a lot of people, it looked like the problem was a simple combination of the wrong director and the Legislature’s refusal to pay enough to attract and keep staff. But problems are rarely as simple as they seem, and even when the solution involves spending more money, the key is always spending it in the right way.
And that brings us to the simmering problem that most people outside the agency — apparently including most lawmakers — weren’t aware of. State law appropriately requires juveniles with severe mental illnesses to be treated at mental health facilities rather than DJJ, but for a variety of good and bad reasons, the state Department of Mental Health closed its youth facilities in 2015. Mental Health is able to place some young people in private treatment facilities, but the most challenging ones are stuck behind the fence at DJJ’s secure lock-up facilities in Columbia, in spite of the state law to the contrary. And the number has been growing steadily.
That’s bad enough, because as the new director, Eden Hendrick, told House budget writers last month, they are kids “we cannot rehabilitate in a quasi-correctional facility like DJJ is” because “they truly need a higher level of care in a hospital type setting.”
But it turns out that the two problems are intertwined. “Having them at DJJ is disrupting the ability of the entire population to be rehabilitated,” Ms. Hendrick testified, because staff have to spend so much time trying to find appropriate care for them and, when they’re unsuccessful, dealing with their acting out.
She cited the example of one juvenile whose behavior problems kept coming up at staff meetings. “This one kid basically paralyzed an entire institution,” she said. “If he wasn’t there, our whole staff would have been focused on the … 50 other kids who are appropriately placed.”
She eventually found a private treatment facility in another state to take him. But up to a quarter of the kids behind the gates on any given day have severe mental illnesses, so while getting one moved out might provide a respite, it’s only temporary.
What could solve the problem, Ms. Hendrick, the governor’s office and House budget writers are convinced, is spending $20 million to build a 20-bed unit on Department of Mental Health property to provide treatment to kids suffering from illnesses such as schizophrenia and bipolar disorder.
“This is going to be, in our estimation, one of the most important things that we can do to improve the workplace environment at DJJ for the (juvenile correctional officers) that we have all heard from,” Brian Symmes, spokesman for Gov. Henry McMaster, told Columbia’s State newspaper. With staff no longer spending so much time on kids who aren’t supposed to be there, he said, the staff-to-juvenile ratio would decrease, and the job would become less dangerous and more manageable. And as conditions improve, the agency could finally begin to fill more than 200 vacancies.
All of that suggests that this could be one of those rare instances where a complicated problem actually has a simple solution. So we urge lawmakers to approve the one-time funding in the budget bill — and to be prepared to pay the $9 million to $11 million it will cost to operate once it’s built. They also need to find a way to sequester and treat those kids until the new facility can be constructed.
And they need to recognize the conditions that allowed things to reach a crisis point at Juvenile Justice.
One is incrementalism. As Ms. Hendrick told budget writers, “it has been a long-time problem that has accumulated.” Think of the frog whose luxurious bath turns into a death sentence. It’s not an accident that the person who recognized that dramatic action was needed was someone who was brought in from the outside.
Another is the number of state agencies that operate in their own silos. The agency that hasn’t been doing its job is the Department of Mental Health — whose director works not for the governor but for a part-time board. Although the governor can hire and fire those board members, that layer of separation means the agency is more likely to focus on the agenda of the individual board members, or the director, than the governor. It also means that the director isn’t in the room with the director of Juvenile Justice when the governor gathers his Cabinet to find ways all of his agencies can work together to address the needs of the state.
Finding the right solutions to daunting problems is important. But our goal needs to be preventing those problems, or at least addressing them long before they do the damage that has been done at Juvenile Justice.
— The Post and Courier of Charleston