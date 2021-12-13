For those concerned about protecting Sullivan’s Island’s unique maritime forest, the good news is that this year’s town elections sent an unmistakable message against last year’s hastily struck mediation deal allowing more cutting of the trees than ever. Elections have consequences, and the most immediate has been that no new cutting has taken place so far as a result of that controversial settlement.
But the forest’s long-term fate remains far from certain, and that’s why we continue to urge Sullivan’s Island Town Council to learn more about what it might and might not be able to do legally to dissolve that mediation deal.
We opposed the October 2020 push to settle a lawsuit that had resulted in years of legal wrangling between the town and some homeowners whose ocean views are blocked by the forest. We were alarmed that the settlement allowed more cutting than had ever been envisioned and, to make matters worse, the public had little chance to speak up about it amid the pandemic. Settling the legal dispute would save everyone time and legal costs, but any settlement involving such a cherished public resource needs to be built upon a foundation of transparency and an inclusive public process.
Last year, Town Council failed to lay such a foundation, so we’re not surprised to learn the mediated deal it crafted ultimately may crumble. In November, retired 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals Chief Judge Billy Wilkins, a private attorney hired by the town to review the deal, argued that the settlement agreement is “unenforceable in law or in contract,” largely because one town council may not overly restrict the actions of future town councils.
For instance, the agreement has language that requires forest cutting in perpetuity, a plan that seems to clash with the town’s 2005 ordinance limiting forest trimming. It also requires the town to pay for some of the cutting. Both essentially bind future town councils to a decision made by last year’s council.
However, as respected as Mr. Wilkins is, his letter does not guarantee that the town ultimately would succeed if it tries to get the settlement agreement thrown out. But it does add fuel and good faith to such an effort, and we urge the town to move in that direction. We’re encouraged that Mayor Pat O’Neil, an opponent of the settlement, expects council members to review the matter soon, calling Mr. Wilkins’ conclusion “very unequivocal, very straightforward and very clear.”
Town Council has three main options: Ask the court to review the settlement’s enforceability, ask the court to vacate it entirely, or wait for the plaintiffs to compel the town to follow it, then fight. We have no insight into the best choice.
Town attorneys might prefer to share their strategic advice in private, but we urge council members to hold their discussions about this in the open, given the wide public interest. After all, this issue dominated the town’s most recent elections.
It’s nice to muse about the possibility that beachfront homeowners and the current Town Council could come together on a revised compromise plan for the forest, but that’s probably just wishful thinking.
This contentious issue has the makings of a downtown Charleston horse carriage or cruise ship debate, one that seems to drag on ad infinitum with strong advocates on both sides never getting everything they want. Sometimes, however, such an uneasy, protracted outcome reflects the kind of compromise of a local government working as best as it can. Whatever path it chooses, the town’s ultimate goal must remain the same — protecting the maritime forest.
— The Post and Courier of Charleston