Watching Infowars bloviator Alex Jones squirm on the stand in his defamation civil case last week was its own form of justice for all the pain he caused the families of victims after the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary massacre in Connecticut. Despite his wild conspiracy theories that the massacre was fictitious, Jones now admits that the massacre 100% did occur — something he’s known all along.

What still hasn’t gotten the attention it deserves is the business model upon which Jones built his Infowars empire. That model is rooted in the adage that there’s a sucker born every minute. Jones is an expert at using social media to rally the clueless behind his conspiratorial concoctions, then gladly taking their money. According to financial records introduced at his civil trial in Austin, Jones has earned up to $800,000 per day hawking Infowars T-shirts, books, videos, military and hunting gear, brain pills, dietary supplements and survival equipment. By 2017, fools and their money were feeding $10 million a year into Jones’ bank accounts.