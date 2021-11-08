South Carolina Republican U.S. Sen. Tim Scott is stepping up for retirement security for Americans.
The ranking member of the Senate Special Committee on Aging, Scott on Thursday released a report titled “The American Dream in our Golden Years: Improving Retirement Security and Building Independence.” It examines current trends and gaps in the retirement savings system.
“Having spent 25 years in the insurance and financial services industry, one of the things I realize is that we don’t talk often enough about the importance of retirement security,” Scott said.
“(A) key area my report examines is the complicated and confusing rules seniors face when deciding when to collect Social Security. This rule, known as the Retirement Earnings Test, or RET, confuses retirees and disincentivizes work because it is viewed as a tax. That’s why, today, I introduced the Senior Citizens’ Freedom to Work Act of 2021 to remove the RET and simplify the decision-making process for seniors,” Scott said.
Scott was joined by Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., in proposing a repeal of the Social Security RET, which in a time of labor shortages is keeping some people ages 62 and above out of work or keeping others that are older on the job too long.
Though Americans can begin receiving Social Security benefits at age 62, many do not or cannot because they must or want to continue working. But Social Security penalizes people short of their “full retirement age.”
In 2021, if you’re under full retirement age, the annual earnings limit is $18,960. If you will reach full retirement age in 2021, the limit on your earnings for the months before full retirement age is $50,520.
For any earnings above the limits, Social Security withholds $1 for every $2 earned.
Many people still working can do the math and see there is no fiscal logic in accepting Social Security benefits because they will all be withheld because of RET. And those getting Social Security benefits before full retirement have little or no incentive to work.
Although lost benefits are replaced at full retirement age, many seniors are unaware their benefits will be replaced and, consequently, choose not to work or choose to work fewer hours to stay below the threshold.
With all the back and forth in Washington on how to raise money for programs favored by the Democratic majority, the prospects of the Scott-Rubio proposal being adopted are at best uncertain. But it would do as much to help many retirees and the economy as anything on the table at present.
Other proposals are:
Expanding lifetime income options for retirees.
Codifying auto-portability regulations to prevent leakage.
Plan benefit expense flexibility to increase retirement options.
Expanding and strengthening health savings accounts.
Protecting the gig economy.
Supporting golden entrepreneurs.
Scott says he looks forward “to discussing the reforms and more so we can ensure that all Americans have the tools necessary to retire with dignity and independence during their golden years.”
Hopefully the discussions will be more productive than many in Washington these days.
— The Times and Democrat of Orangeburg