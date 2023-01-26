This is among the trickiest questions policymakers must consider when weighing parental rights against the protection of children at school: Do parents have a right to know that their child has made a major gender-identity declaration to teachers and fellow students while deliberately keeping the parents uninformed? Parents in several states have discovered by accident that their child was going by a different name, different pronoun and different personality at school — and that teachers and administrators were helping the child keep it secret.

This situation threatens to become a new battleground in the Republican fight to intervene politically in schools unless teachers and administrators find smarter approaches to address gender-fluidity issues among students without automatically assuming parents don’t have a right to know. That said, non-supportive parents have been known to lash out harshly and order their kids to leave the home when they do find out, which helps explain the high levels of homelessness among trans youths. That’s partly why it’s such a tricky question.

