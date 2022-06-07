The last time we checked in with South Carolina’s best-known ethically challenged magistrate, the S.C. Supreme Court’s Office of Disciplinary Counsel had just dismissed a complaint against Angel Underwood for presiding over cases brought by deputies who were set to testify in her husband’s federal corruption trial.
Fortunately, that wasn’t the end of the story.
As The Post and Courier’s Avery Wilks reports, work continued on a separate 2019 complaint against the Chester County magistrate, and a unanimous S.C. Supreme Court suspended her for six months. It was the second time the high court had been compelled to suspend her since she was appointed to the bench in 2011.
This time, the court said, Judge Underwood engaged in conduct that “served to erode public confidence in the judiciary” when her husband was Chester County sheriff and she used her official email account to issue instructions to his employees and meddle in Sheriff’s Office matters. The court had suspended her for a year in 2016 for failing to disqualify herself from more than 100 cases brought by the office after her husband became sheriff.
The court’s most recent order did not seem to address another part of the 2019 complaint against Judge Underwood: Just months after her initial one-year suspension ended in 2016, she had “secretly aided the sheriff’s office in drafting a complaint against her colleagues on the bench.” That seems particularly egregious, since it involves trying to get other judges removed from office because her husband was unhappy with their decisions.
The latest suspension did include a bizarre reference to Judge Underwood helping her husband prepare a complaint concerning one of his employees. If the justices were talking about her efforts to get other magistrates removed and somehow mischaracterized the situation (and that’s a pretty significant mischaracterization), they need to set the record straight. If they still have not acted on the part of the complaint involving other magistrates, they need to do so — or explain why that was not a problem.
But while we need some clarification on that, and we still need the court to truly open up its disciplinary system the way it said it was doing a quarter century ago, we need to be clear on one thing here: The major failing in the Angel Underwood case is not at the Supreme Court. It’s across the street in downtown Columbia, at the Statehouse.
How much of that blame belongs downstairs in the governor’s office and how much upstairs in the Senate chamber depends on how courageous you think a governor should be in face of certain defeat: Gov. Henry McMaster reappointed Judge Underwood to the bench in 2019, despite her earlier suspension. The governor’s office said it wasn’t aware of the suspension, which she did not mention on her application for reappointment, but it takes about 10 seconds to type her name into the search box of the Supreme Court’s website and find the 2015 reprimand and suspension.
Of course, while the governor officially appoints magistrates, the reality is that senators pick the magistrates in their districts and the governor rubber-stamps those picks because the Senate defers to the judgment of the local senator and won’t confirm a magistrate that senator doesn’t want.
And state law says magistrates remain on the bench until their successor is appointed, so Mr. McMaster would not have been able to get Judge Underwood off the bench even if he had refused to reappoint her; instead, he would have effectively given Sen. Mike Fanning more inappropriate sway over a judge, by empowering him to keep her in holdover limbo and remove her whenever he wanted to — which is something some senators do just because they can.
Mr. Fanning’s support of Angel Underwood has been indefensible. We hope this latest suspension — coming as it does now that her husband is awaiting his turn in a federal prison instead of holding the most powerful law enforcement position in Chester County — finally convinces him that she is unfit to serve as a judge. She not only has no respect for the concepts of judicial independence and integrity but also has no intention of developing it. Her current term ends next year, and Sen. Manning should go ahead and pick someone with integrity to replace her.
Even if he continues to support her, though, his colleagues should stop allowing him to make a mockery of our judicial system, and of the Senate. The first step is to refuse to let him reappoint her and to let Mr. McMaster know they would confirm anyone else he appoints.
Beyond that, senators need to overhaul an internal system that allows a back-bench senator to hide information from his colleagues about serious problems with his appointments and to put his cronies on the bench with no questions asked.
There are numerous other changes lawmakers need to undertake to make magistrates more professional, competent and honest — starting with eliminating the holdover provision that turns magistrates into at-will employees of individual senators — but those changes inside the Senate would be a good first step.
— The Post and Courier of Charleston