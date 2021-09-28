South Carolinians got taken to the cleaners in the V.C. Summer nuclear debacle. Those of us who underwrote the $9 billion failed construction project by the now-defunct SCE&G and its state-owned partner Santee Cooper will never be made whole, despite the best efforts by state and federal prosecutors to claw back money from the companies and people who broke the law in its pursuit.
But it’s possible that our state will be better off in the long run — admittedly, the extremely long run — because the experience awakened us to how the S.C. Legislature had been letting monopoly utility companies have their way with us.
We already understood the most direct route for this improvement: Public and legislative anger over the whole thing drove reforms to the entire state regulatory system — with new Public Service Commissioners who appear less willing to rubber stamp utilities’ requests for rate hikes, newly empowered public watchdogs at the Office of Regulatory Staff and the Consumer Affairs Department and new laws that move in the direction of providing that protection from monopoly utilities that states are supposed to provide when they tell customers they can’t rely on free-market competition to protect their interests.
Less understood is how those reforms also have started moving our state toward a cleaner-energy future that would have been impossible to imagine the Legislature embracing prior to the V.C. Summer collapse.
As The Post and Courier’s Chloe Johnson reported, the 2019 Energy Freedom Act, which required Dominion and Duke Energy to accommodate rooftop and commercial solar in a way they had not before, also gave regulators more control over the utilities’ long-term energy plans, called integrated resource plans. And earlier this year, the PSC told both companies they had to include more specific plans to phase out coal. As a result, both now plan to retire their remaining coal plants within a decade.
That’s a huge win for the environment because coal — and, to a lesser but still significant extent, natural gas — releases greenhouse gases that are driving up the temperature of the planet. And that makes retiring coal plants a huge win for Charleston and other coastal cities, because the higher temperatures are melting glaciers and causing the sea level to rise dramatically, threatening our ability to grow or even maintain the things we love most about our city.
Phasing out coal production at two power companies (or even three, when you count Santee Cooper) isn’t going to save Charleston and other low-lying cities from flooding; that’s something that will require more immediate strategies that we’re still coming to terms with.
But it’s an important step in a process that will require changes at the individual, local, state, national and international level. And just as cleaner energy is a byproduct of SCE&G’s overreach, lower utility rates are a byproduct of cleaner energy.
As we learned from V.C. Summer, one of the biggest ways monopoly power companies make money isn’t by selling us electricity, on which they’re allowed to collect a guaranteed profit. It’s by building massive facilities to produce that electricity — think coal plants, nuclear plants and even natural gas plants. Unlike most businesses, utilities don’t simply cover their costs when they build new facilities; state law allows them to make that same profit off the construction itself.
Some legislators supported the Energy Freedom Act in order to promote cleaner energy. For many others, that was a secondary benefit, if a benefit at all. Their primary goal was to lower the cost of energy by requiring power companies to transition toward more efficient energy production — which happens to be more environmentally friendly energy production.
Now, there’s a limit to how far this marriage of cheaper and greener can go. Even with advances in battery storage capacity, it’s still hard at this point to see a future where solar and wind energy can form the backbone of our state’s electricity generation. But when we’re able to make regulated monopolies move their focus away from providing massive profits to their shareholders and focus instead — or at least as much — on providing reliable energy to customers, it becomes clear that those and other alternatives can form a much larger part of our state’s energy portfolio.
As a result of V.C. Summer-inspired reforms, that’s what we’re starting to get in South Carolina.
These aren’t changes that the power companies are happy about, and the further we move away from the nuclear debacle, the more of their old political power they’re going to be able to rebuild, and deploy, as they develop plans for the sorts of energy that will replace coal and keep up with growing energy demands. Just because we’re on the right track by no means guarantees we will stay on the right track.
That makes it essential for all of us — particularly environmental watchdogs who are pushing alternative energy and free-market advocates who are pushing deregulation — to work together to ensure that we keep our electric monopolies well regulated unless or until the time we decide to embrace energy competition.
— The Post and Courier of Charleston