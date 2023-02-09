It’s hard to listen to the story S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster recounted during his State of the State address and not agree that we need to reform our bail bond system:

A man who already had been convicted on drug, assault and battery, burglary and illegal gun possession charges was arrested and charged with more drug crimes, possession of two stolen pistols and a stolen M16A4 assault rifle and resisting arrest. He was released on $10,000 bail.