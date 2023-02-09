It’s hard to listen to the story S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster recounted during his State of the State address and not agree that we need to reform our bail bond system:
A man who already had been convicted on drug, assault and battery, burglary and illegal gun possession charges was arrested and charged with more drug crimes, possession of two stolen pistols and a stolen M16A4 assault rifle and resisting arrest. He was released on $10,000 bail.
Within four months, before he could be tried on those charges, he was charged with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature for violently assaulting his pregnant girlfriend.
He was again released on bail, and within weeks he shot the same pregnant girlfriend, shot and killed another person, held four people at gunpoint and assaulted three of them with a hammer and then fled and shot a third person.
It’s hard, too, to disagree with at least part of Mr. McMaster’s proposed solution: Add a mandatory five-year prison sentence for anyone convicted of committing a crime while out on bail. And increase the penalties for second and subsequent convictions of gun crimes, to replace the current law under which the penalty for illegal gun possession never increases, no matter the number of convictions.
For that matter, it’s hard to disagree with a number of ideas circulating in the Legislature, including two bills that were debated the previous day by a Senate subcommittee to require judges to consider prior convictions when setting bail, force defendants to pay bail in full if they’re arrested while on a previous bond and tighten the requirements for bail bondsmen.
All of those changes strike us as sensible responses to the growing chorus of law enforcement officials who say violent crime in South Carolina is driven largely by a small number of repeat criminals, and in too many cases people who are out on bail awaiting trial.
(Also sensible, by the way, is the idea of making it a crime to leave a gun in an unlocked vehicle, since unsecured vehicles are an increasingly popular way for criminals to get their hands on the guns they use in crimes.)
But here’s the problem we’ve got to work our way through: If you read current law, it looks like the problem is already addressed. S.C. Code Section 17-15-55(C) says if someone commits a violent crime while out on bail for a previous violent crime, judges can’t let that person out on bail again unless they make a finding that the conditions they place on bail “will ensure that the person is unlikely to flee or pose a danger to any other person or the community and the person will abide by the terms of release on bond.” And even then, bail isn’t mandatory; the law says simply that judges “shall consider bond.”
That suggests that while we likely do need to tighten up some language to raise the bar for bail, there are problems we need to address beyond what some perceive as soft-on-crime judges who aren’t interested in public safety.
Just as prosecutors understand that they have to reach plea agreements on most cases to help preserve the time of their staff and the courts to hold trials on the most serious cases, or cases where they can’t reach deals, judges realize that we can’t leave people who haven’t been convicted of a crime to rot in jail — which is what will happen if they become too reticent to set bail.
So at least part of the solution to our criminal justice system’s revolving door is increasing the capacity of our courts.
That likely means finding a way to ensure that judges are working hard enough — a problem Chief Justice Don Beatty identified in 2021 with lower-court judges — along with providing the judiciary, prosecutors and public defenders with the tools they need to bring cases to trial more quickly. It could mean increasing the number of Circuit Court judges.
It also means prioritizing violent crimes over lower-level offenses when it comes to both bail and court time. That is, making it more likely that people accused of violent crimes are less likely to get bail while also ensuring that their cases come to trial quickly — and delaying trials for people accused of lesser crimes, while making it less likely that they’ll spend that extra time in jail.
As part of that, we might need to reassess how we define more serious and less serious crimes, because it’s not clear that, lacking a tremendous infusion of money in the right places, our court system can afford to quickly process all of the crimes that we consider serious.