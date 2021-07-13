Some calendars read Monday, July 5 “Independence Day observed.” Of course, no one observes Independence Day today in the sense of shooting off fireworks and getting together for backyard cookouts and barbecues and attending parades. We did all that yesterday, on the actual day of the declaration of our nation’s independence from England, July 4. The birth of our nation is too important to be moved to the nearest weekday.
The only way the holiday is observed today is by closing government offices and paying people to not go to work.
That bizarre dichotomy explains the political difficulty we have incorporating new holidays into our calendars: We don’t consider a holiday to be important — or even real — unless we shut down the government and pay government employees to not work. (Chapter 3 of Title 53 of the S.C. Code of Laws, for instance, has a long list of legislatively declared “special days” that few people are even aware of precisely because they are not paid-day-off holidays, from Frances Willard Day to Atomic Veterans Day.) Some businesses also give employees the day off with pay on some holidays, but whether they do or not doesn’t matter much in terms of whether we consider the government holiday real.
Problem is, paying government employees not to work costs taxpayers money — in many cases to “celebrate” holidays that most taxpayers don’t get paid not to work. The federal government already had 10 official holidays, not counting the day after Christmas that most federal employees get off as well, before the Congress suddenly made Juneteenth a federal holiday last month.
South Carolina has 13 without the addition of Juneteenth: New Year’s, Martin Luther King Day, George Washington’s birthday/President’s Day, Confederate Memorial Day, Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Veterans Day, Thanksgiving and the day after, Christmas Eve, Christmas and the day after Christmas.
We don’t mean to imply that the Legislature shouldn’t make Juneteenth a legal state holiday. To the contrary, we find ourselves asking why we and so many others haven’t been demanding an official day to celebrate the end of slavery for years.
It was only by ending the legal enslavement of human beings that our nation was able to truly begin to uphold the aspirational values set forth in the declaration of our independence that all of us actually observed yesterday: “that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”
We could quibble over what the best date is to celebrate the end of the institution of slavery, but with the overwhelming embrace of Juneteenth among African Americans and now the adoption by the Congress, there’s no good reason to do that. And there’s no reason it should be controversial. The people who like to pretend the Civil War had nothing to do with slavery ought to be especially happy to celebrate Juneteenth, if only because it helps them demonstrate that their love for the Confederacy is in no way related to a love for the enslavement of African Americans.
The question our Legislature needs to debate isn’t whether to designate Juneteenth as a legal state holiday. It’s what to remove from the state’s already too-long holiday list.
Growing the list might be worth considering if most or even many of the people who pay for state holidays also got paid to not work 14 days a year — nearly three weeks. But they don’t. Many hospitality and retail businesses never close; some close only on Christmas and Thanksgiving. In other sectors, there might be six or even occasionally 10. With rare exceptions, non-government workers who want to take off the day after Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve or the day after Christmas are welcome to do so — as one of their vacation days, assuming enough other employees aren’t also taking the day off.
Fortunately, having those 13 paid state holidays means there are several good options to eliminate, starting (but not concluding) with the day after Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve and the day after Christmas.
Those are all great days to take vacation time, but they are neither religious nor patriotic observances, and they have nothing to do with the values that made this nation worthy of celebration.
— The Post and Courier of Charleston