We wish cooperation and coordination among the various South Carolina state agencies and other public institutions weren’t so rare, so it’s important to call attention to an instance when it happens, particularly when the instance involves something as important as reducing lives lost in South Carolina’s addiction crisis.
The COVID-19 pandemic not only directly claimed more than 18,000 lives in our state, but it also spread more trauma because many newly isolated, anxious and depressed people sought to medicate their way through this difficult time by reaching for a bottle, a pill or even a syringe. The pandemic contributed to a 30% spike in overdose deaths nationally during its first year, and South Carolina saw an even higher rate that same year, trailing only two other states, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The growing availability of fentanyl, an extremely powerful synthetic opioid, was partly to blame.
Fortunately, the state has more money than ever to battle the problem, thanks to recent lawsuit settlements with companies involved in the lamentable spread of legally available opioids in what many now consider the nation’s deadliest drug epidemic ever. S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson just announced the state would receive about $242 million on top of about $400 million it already was scheduled to receive for its share of nationally negotiated opioid settlements. It’s important that this money be used as wisely as possible to help those grappling with life-altering addictions.
So we were pleased to see that just two days after Mr. Wilson’s announcement, state Alcohol and Other Drug Abuse Services Director Sara Goldsby and Gov. Henry McMaster unveiled a new partnership to try to do just that. The agreement was forged in November, just as South Carolina’s local governments began receiving the first checks from that windfall coming into the state over 18 years, reporter Seanna Adcox noted.
The partnership, formally known as the S.C. Center of Excellence in Addiction, also includes the state Department of Health and Environmental Control, the Department of Administration, Clemson University, the University of South Carolina and the Medical University of South Carolina. Together, they will work to identify and treat those suffering from addiction — and research what sort of strategies are most effective. In simpler terms, they will use data to help identify addicted individuals, treat them and retain them (and those already in treatment) over the long haul, since an individual’s battle with drugs and alcohol often plays out over years, not just months. Finding out what sort of outreach and treatment works best not only will help reduce fatal overdoses, but will generally help taxpayers as well.
As Ms. Goldsby said in a statement, “Although the Center of Excellence has just been established, there is unlimited potential for it to advance our work on addiction for many years to come.” With state agencies collaborating with three research institutions, there is every reason to expect progress, as researchers crunch clinical data and expand education to those providing services through tele-mentoring, virtual instruction and other focused support. The investment in the center seems modest at first — about $1 million to ramp up the collaboration — and we urge lawmakers to support Gov. McMaster’s request for about $3 million more toward the center in the upcoming budget.
While the opioid crisis is providing the state with significant financial means, the problem of addiction is much broader. An estimated 54,000 South Carolinians have an opioid abuse problem, but only about 25% of them are seeking treatment, according to the International Journal of Drug Policy. Meanwhile, an estimated 400,000 more residents suffer from alcohol abuse or other substance-related problems, almost one of every 10 state residents. A key battle is destigmatizing addiction, recognizing it primarily as a health problem and convincing more people to seek the help they need.
The Center for Excellence in Addiction may make South Carolina a model for other states as far as how best to discover and implement prevention and treatment initiatives. It certainly should serve as a model for state agencies and local governments as far as working better together toward common goals.