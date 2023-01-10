We wish cooperation and coordination among the various South Carolina state agencies and other public institutions weren’t so rare, so it’s important to call attention to an instance when it happens, particularly when the instance involves something as important as reducing lives lost in South Carolina’s addiction crisis.

The COVID-19 pandemic not only directly claimed more than 18,000 lives in our state, but it also spread more trauma because many newly isolated, anxious and depressed people sought to medicate their way through this difficult time by reaching for a bottle, a pill or even a syringe. The pandemic contributed to a 30% spike in overdose deaths nationally during its first year, and South Carolina saw an even higher rate that same year, trailing only two other states, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The growing availability of fentanyl, an extremely powerful synthetic opioid, was partly to blame.

