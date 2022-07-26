Though South Carolina did not have major controversy following the 2020 election, state lawmakers saw the need for election law changes that capitalize on pandemic-inspired methods and prevent future problems with the integrity of the vote.

We joined many in advocating a move to permanent early voting instead of the former method of de facto early voting through an absentee-ballot system that allowed just about anyone to vote early anyway. The 2020 turnout for early voting inspired lawmakers to put a system in place. It worked well in June’s primaries (though the voting period needed to be longer for the runoffs).