The 241st anniversary of the Battle of Eutaw Springs was observed on Labor Day weekend in Eutawville. Many locally know of the Eutaw Springs battlefield and its importance in the Revolutionary War for American independence. What transpired in the Southern colonies and in particular in South Carolina cannot be underestimated in importance. More Americans need to know about these chapters in our history.

From DiscoverSouthCarolina.com: “South Carolina’s role in the Revolutionary War may not get the recognition of states like Massachusetts (Bunker Hill), Virginia (Yorktown) or Pennsylvania (Valley Forge). But upward of 200 battles and skirmishes — more than any U.S. state — took place here.

