The list of those interested in being the congressman from South Carolina’s 6th District has grown over time. Yet no serious Democrat has emerged to challenge Congressman James Clyburn for the seat. That is no surprise.

Clyburn has been the 6th District congressman since 1993. He was re-elected in November to a 16th two-year term at age 82. Before anyone says that is long enough, let’s not forget there are good reasons for South Carolinians overall and particularly the people of the 6th District to be glad he plans to continue serving.

Tags