The blessing about COVID-19 is that most people who get infected don’t get very sick. Many — perhaps most — don’t even realize they have it, unless they happen to take a test.
So people who think we’re overreacting to the pandemic have a legitimate point when they say we shouldn’t get so worked up over the number of positive tests. Part of the reason those numbers are going up so much — and are so much higher than they were last summer — could be the fact that testing is so much more easily available and more frequently required.
The number and percent of positive tests do tell us how prevalent the virus is in our communities, and therefore how much more or less likely any of us are to get infected, but the most important metrics always have been how many people are hospitalized and how many are dying.
And if you’re looking at the pandemic from a strictly hard-nosed, pragmatic perspective — setting aside the costs in human suffering and lost lives — the number of hospitalizations is the more important of the two. After all, the reason we put the economy on ice last spring wasn’t to save lives. It was to slow the spread of the virus enough that our hospital system wouldn’t collapse.
From that perspective, it’s time for South Carolina to get worried.
The Post and Courier’s Jessica Holdman reports that as of Friday, the state’s largest hospital system, Prisma Health, was treating 464 COVID-19 patients, just 82 short of its peak in January and up 30 from the day before.
Lexington Medical Center went from four COVID patients to 190 in six weeks, with 41 on ventilators; in order to accommodate the spiraling number of COVID admissions, the hospital is starting to delay cancer biopsies and other surgeries that are deemed “elective” because the patient isn’t at death’s door. Still, few patients would consider such procedures as elective.
“We closed one of our surgery centers,” chief medical officer Dr. Brent Powers said at a news conference with physicians from all the Columbia area hospitals. “We are pulling nurses from administrative functions and are deploying them again in the patient care areas. We’re pulling staff from our ambulatory offices and pulling them back into the hospital setting.”
Dr. Kale Davis, chief of staff at MUSC Health Columbia, said 25% of that hospital’s patients now have COVID. “There’s never been a time in my career that I can recall when 25% of our hospital capacity was taken up by a single disease entity,” he said.
The day before, physicians in the Upstate raised similar concerns about the speed with which their hospitals are filling up. It took Prisma 19 weeks to reach 304 COVID patients statewide last year; this year, the number grew to 436 in just eight weeks. And it’s still rising.
In addition to being far more contagious, the delta variant driving the new surge is also hitting children harder. While the percentage of infected children who get seriously sick remains minuscule, the number is not. The result is that pediatric hospitals that were able to make room for adult patients during the earlier COVID surges are now looking for space for their young patients in adult hospitals.
The Post and Courier’s Lauren Sausser reports that as of Wednesday, nearly three dozen children in South Carolina were hospitalized, and at least three were on ventilators. Add in a rising number of children hospitalized with other respiratory viruses that have found welcoming hosts since school started back without mask requirements, and the state’s pediatric intensive care units are running between 71% to 100% of capacity, with some children having to wait in emergency departments for a bed.
And here’s where those positive test numbers are worth looking at: Just as deaths surge a few weeks after a surge in COVID hospitalizations, a hospitalizations surge follows a few weeks after a surge in infections. In the past couple of weeks, the rising number of infections has been nearly straight up — on Wednesday, DHEC recorded the third-highest number of new infections during the entire pandemic, at 6,697 — with nothing to indicate that it’s going to break soon.
We don’t need to shut down businesses or government again — although our schools are increasingly being forced to shut themselves down as the Legislature’s no-mask-requirement law drives school infections and accompanying quarantines to record levels.
What we need is for more people to get vaccinated. And yes, we also need children masked up in schools, so they’re able to keep attending in person. (The U.S. Education Department is investigating South Carolina and four other states over their bans on mask mandates in schools.)
If you haven’t been vaccinated, please get vaccinated. If you know people who aren’t vaccinated, please do whatever you can to convince them to get vaccinated. Otherwise, the next time you need a hospital, it might not be there for you.
— The Post and Courier of Charleston