It’s possible that the sturm und drang over overhauling South Carolina’s judicial selection process will subside now that the two female candidates for the state Supreme Court have dropped out, as candidates do when it’s clear they don’t have the votes to win.

The uproar arose over the high court’s 3-2 decision invalidating the Legislature’s six-week abortion ban, and some of the most extreme abortion opponents had suggested that it was impossible for a woman to be fair on that issue. With that “problem” gone, they may find it difficult to maintain their dander.

Tags