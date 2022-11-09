A panel of U.S. vaccine experts says COVID-19 shots should be added to the lists of recommended vaccinations for kids and adults, an action that could put further at risk getting children vaccinated against long-standing deadly diseases.

The CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices’ unanimous decision has no immediate effect. COVID-19 shots already are recommended for virtually all Americans. Rather, it would put the shots on the annually updated lists of what vaccinations doctors should be routinely offering to patients, alongside such shots as those for polio, measles and hepatitis.

Tags