For a society that professes to celebrate women, there are disturbing realities.
A national survey in 2019 concluded that one in 16 U.S. women say their first sexual experience was forced or coerced intercourse in their early teens.
The experiences of 3.3 million women between ages 18 and 44 amount to rape, according to the authors of the study published in the medical journal JAMA Internal Medicine.
And too often, violence against women goes beyond rape — resulting in death. South Carolina has a real problem with men killing women.
The state ranks sixth in the nation in the rate of women murdered by men, according to the most recent edition of the annual Violence Policy Center study “When Men Murder Women.” The state’s rate of 2.15 per 100,000 is nearly twice the national rate.
In the 24-year history of the study, South Carolina has ranked within the top 10 states for the rate of women murdered by men every year with the exception of last year’s edition, which presented data from 2018.
National statistics from the study include:
Nationwide, 1,795 females were murdered by males in single victim/single offender incidents in 2019, at a rate of 1.18 per 100,000. Of the 1,795 female homicide victims, 1,166 were white, 501 were Black, 53 were Asian or Pacific Islander, 39 were American Indian or Alaskan Native, and in 36 cases the race of the victim was not identified.
Nine out of 10 victims (91%) knew their offenders. Of the victims who knew their offenders, 62% were wives or other intimate acquaintances of their killers. Ten times as many females were murdered by a male they knew than were killed by male strangers.
Black women are disproportionately impacted by lethal domestic violence. In 2019, Black females were murdered by males at a rate of 2.34 per 100,000, more than twice the rate of 0.99 per 100,000 for white women murdered by men.
Firearms were the weapons most commonly used by males to murder females in 2019. Nationwide, for homicides in which the weapon used could be identified, 58% of female victims were shot and killed with a gun. Of the homicides committed with guns, 65 percent were killed with handguns.
The number of females shot and killed by their husband or intimate acquaintance was more than 3-1/2 times the total number murdered by male strangers using all weapons combined.
The overwhelming majority of these homicides were not related to any other felony crime, such as rape or robbery. Nationwide, for homicides in which the circumstances could be identified, 85% of the homicides were not related to the commission of another felony. Most often, females were killed by males in the course of an argument between the victim and the offender.
Each year the VPC releases this report in advance of Domestic Violence Awareness Month in October. The study uses 2019 data, the most recent year for which information is available. The study covers homicides involving one female murder victim and one male offender using data from the FBI’s Supplementary Homicide Report.
The study again found that 91% of women killed by men were murdered by someone they knew. The violence is not random.
Advocates and community leaders are working to reduce the toll of domestic violence but there clearly is much more work to be done to protect women in harm’s way. And, sadly, the 2020 numbers from amid the pandemic due out next year may be worse.
— The Times and Democrat of Orangeburg