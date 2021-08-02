It might seem strange to ask the Legislature to spend $50 million in federal COVID-19 relief funding for private and nonprofit after-school and summer programs when public schools already have $3 billion in emergency funds they could use to offer such programs.
But South Carolina has no more important task than providing a decent education to all students, many of whom suffered learning loss that has the potential to do irreversible damage because they were already struggling as a result of the inadequate job we were doing before the pandemic.
And while it will be a challenge for schools to spend a sudden influx of $3 billion well — we have grave concerns that many districts lack the capacity to put their emergency funding to the best use — the money amounts to only about a 6% increase in the total local, state and federal funds the schools would have received over the three years they have to spend it. Given the scope of learning loss and how far behind we were pre-pandemic, that means there’s plenty of room to put additional funding to good use to help kids who need the most help.
The Post and Courier’s Seanna Adcox reports that Gov. Henry McMaster’s AccelerateSC task force wants the Legislature to use $50 million of a separate $2.5 billion pot of COVID funding to pay for after-school tutoring and summer programs for low-income, low-performing students.
An outline developed by the governor’s office calls for giving $1,000 grants to parents to pay for tutoring, instructional or curriculum materials or after-school education programs. But task force members seemed particularly intrigued by an idea pitched by Akil Ross, interim superintendent of the Lexington-Richland 5 School District, to provide funds that would allow churches, civic organizations and parks and recreation departments to expand and move their small wrap-around summer and after-school programs “to sustainability.”
Dr. Ross, a USC education professor and 2017 national high school teacher of the year whose education consulting company runs one such program in a low-income apartment complex, told his colleagues on the panel that a big difference between children who do well in school and those who fail is that the successful kids live in communities that provide enrichment outside of the school day, rather than just the 21% of the time they spend in schools.
Ideally, the schools would use a hefty chunk of their federal funding to provide creative and enticing extended-day and summer programs for the kids whose education suffered the most during a year of disrupted classes — and who tend to be the kids who were the furthest behind before the pandemic.
Some schools will. But that’s entirely up to the school districts. While S.C. Education Superintendent Molly Spearman is offering matching funds if they offer programs that focus on proven approaches such as engaging, enriching summer learning, one-on-one tutoring and yearlong programs before and after normal school hours, federal law gives her almost no control over how districts spend the federal money. The governor and the Legislature have none.
And even if all the districts decided to use all of their emergency funding to address learning loss (by law, only 20% has to go to that), devoting it all to summer and after-school programs would mean not using it on such potentially smart investments as covering the start-up costs of converting to Montessori or building apprenticeship or dual-enrollment programs that could last well past the pandemic.
Of course, the governor’s plan is only as good as the details. Some of the conversation at Thursday’s meeting gave the proposal the uncomfortable feel of serving as a proxy for Mr. McMaster’s ill-advised effort to pay parents to abandon the public schools, which was struck down by the state Supreme Court.
It’s not at all the same, because our public schools have never really been in the business of providing after-school or anything but the most bare-bones of remedial summer programs, but it’s still important to vet the programs that receive either direct or indirect tax funding, just as we do with early childhood education programs offered through S.C. First Steps. Although it’s true that in many cases parents know what’s best for their children, it’s also true that organizations that see a big pot of free money can be a lot better at selling themselves to parents than at providing useful services to the children.
Coordination also will be important, to ensure we’re making the best use of this one-time funding. A lot of money will be wasted if school districts staff up for summer and after-school programs for the kids who need it most, but parents spend their $1,000 state grants to send those kids to summer school or after-school programs operated by nonprofits. Similarly, a lot of kids could miss out on the help they need if schools decide not to offer those programs because they think no one will enroll, but the only programs available locally are glorified child-care centers.
And lawmakers will need to ensure that the program really is targeted to poor kids who are behind.
But if the Legislature is willing to work out those details, this could be a smart addition to the schools’ efforts to catch up the kids who need help the most.
