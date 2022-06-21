As South Carolina primary results trickled in last Tuesday night, those hoping for a definitive answer about Donald Trump’s continued hold over the Republican Party were bound to be disappointed. But that’s not what should be our most important takeaway. Instead, it’s that our electoral system continues to work well.
Dozens of state and local races were up for grabs, but the most media attention, particularly nationally, focused on two congressional races in which incumbents who had been critical of Mr. Trump following the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol faced Trump-backed challengers.
The challenger backed by the former president in the 7th District, state Rep. Russell Fry, upended five-term incumbent Tom Rice, who voted to impeach Mr. Trump following the Capitol riots. But 1st District incumbent Rep. Nancy Mace prevailed in a close contest against another Trump-backed challenger, Katie Arrington. The results were not unlike other primary results across the country, where some Trump-backed candidates have prevailed and others have not.
“Every district is different,” Ms. Mace said Tuesday night, and we agree. “This district marches to the beat of its own drum, and we really have an independent voice.” Ms. Arrington graciously conceded and told her supporters that Ms. Mace won “fair and square.” South Carolina Republican Party Chairman Drew McKissick congratulated both, adding, “We’re all on the same team.”
We had urged GOP voters to support both Ms. Mace and Mr. Rice because they were attacked politically mainly for telling the truth about the integrity of our elections and our constitutional republic, and then acting to preserve that integrity: Ms. Mace for daring to say that the Constitution did not allow Congress to reject the Electoral College results from the 50 states, and Mr. Rice for condemning Mr. Trump’s conduct as insurgents breached the U.S. Capitol — conduct that is coming into even greater clarity as the Jan. 6 commission continues its work.
We did not want GOP primary voters punish two incumbents for putting our Constitution ahead of the desires of one man. It’s important to note Ms. Mace essentially was criticized for voting not to certify the election results that the states sent to Washington, even though the Constitution clearly says it’s the job of the Congress to accept the results from the states.
But we hope even those who disagree with us accept the results of Tuesday’s primary and can appreciate how protecting and preserving our democratic system is of greater consequence than the more ephemeral issues that often determine election outcomes.
It’s interesting to note that even Mr. Fry’s campaign web page does not repeat the former president’s false claim that he won the 2020 election; rather, Mr. Fry merely makes a vague claim of “serious voting irregularities,” pledges not to nationalize our elections (a position with which we agree) and notes “Free and fair elections are the bedrock of our Republic.” So while Mr. Fry’s win might be viewed as a victory for Mr. Trump, it also looks like an endorsement of our elections as well.
We’re pleased to note that there didn’t seem to be major problems during Tuesday’s voting, and that the state’s new early voting procedure worked well.
... Our leaders need to tone down the political rhetoric so we can all appreciate that, despite our differences, we are all ultimately on the same team. Our nation would be stronger for it. We are pleased to see the emergence of a new nonprofit, Team Democracy, that was formed to urge voters, politicians and other groups to sign a pledge recommitting to America’s core principles: Elections are conducted according to the rule of law without partisan bias; all citizens can easily exercise their right to participate in a transparent, safe and secure electoral process; all claims of election irregularities are submitted in good faith for judgment by the judicial system in accordance with the law, and all participants accept and support the final results; and the election process, including the transfer of power, is conducted peacefully, absent intimidation, violence or other unlawful means.
... It’s crucial that Americans have faith in the integrity of our elections, so it’s heartening that our system has passed the stress test forced on it in recent years. People of goodwill also can disagree about how serious a threat to democracy has been posed by the former president’s mendacity regarding the outcome of the 2020 presidential election. But as long as our political disagreements are settled at the polls, and we guard ourselves against those who seek to corrode our faith in the American system, our election process and our nation will remain strong.
— The Post and Courier