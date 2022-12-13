Nestled down in our recent news report on the S.C. State Ports Authority’s creation of 22 acres of salt marsh along Drum Island was a very important and hopeful morsel: President and CEO Barbara Melvin noted the agency aims to become “the greenest port in the Southeast.”
Such a goal might have attracted smirks or eye rolls just a year ago, but the authority took an important step forward earlier this year when it abandoned plans for a major new cruise ship terminal, the permitting of which had drawn lawsuits from environmental and historic preservation groups. Their concerns were the city’s history and livability, but environmental considerations also played a role, especially worries over cruise ship emissions since neither the current terminal nor the proposed terminal was going to require these ships to plug in and draw power from the electric grid.
And we’ve certainly seen other encouraging signs too. We applaud the agency’s success in getting federal grants to buy about 40 hybrid mobile gantry cranes that will use less fuel and help keep the air cleaner. Its new rail yard under construction in North Charleston will have electric-powered cranes. And it’s also seeking $149 million in additional federal grants to buy two electric-powered tugs and barges — and two solar-powered charging stations for them. The tugs will be used for a new inner-harbor shuttle that will reduce truck traffic and emissions between its Leatherman and Wando Welch terminals.
The marsh creation at the southern tip of Drum Island was required by the federal permit for the Leatherman terminal, the construction of which destroyed 11 acres of wetlands there. But all mitigation projects are not equally well conceived or executed, and the Drum Island work seems to stand out: It won an engineering excellence award from the American Council of Engineering Companies of South Carolina.
The agency and Collins Engineers headed the $4 million project to convert a long-dormant dredge disposal area — one that was home to invasive species — into a wetland with more than 100,000 native marsh plants, such as spartina grass. The restored salt marsh occupies a prominent place in Charleston Harbor, has improved water quality and has provided habitat for young shrimp and fish.
“Now we have an area that’s open to the tidal flow from the harbor, so the tide comes in and out and, certainly, it’s providing habitat just like any other tidal creek,” State Ports Authority Environmental Manager Mark Messersmith told reporter David Wren. “There’s plenty of invertebrates and fish that are going to be in and out of that creek.”
As laudable as all that is, there’s another step the agency should consider as it strives to be a better neighbor. The authority acquired substantial land in Berkeley County as it was planning to build its new container terminal on Daniel Island, a strategy that was scuttled and eventually led to the new Leatherman terminal across and up the Cooper River. It recently sold a piece near the Jack Primus community for a speculative real estate venture. Clearly, we don’t expect all this surplus land to be conserved, but it would behoove the Ports Authority to strike up a dialogue with local residents and watchdog groups to see what sort of future sales and distributions would benefit all involved. In simpler terms, we hope it doesn’t all become warehouses. We hope some can be protected.
Trying to become a more environmentally friendly port, more specifically the most environmentally friendly in the Southeast, is both a lofty and worthy goal, even if it’s more aspirational than something that will be judged objectively anytime soon. It certainly reflects a dramatic turnaround from the era of about 15 years ago, before Ms. Melvin’s predecessor, SPA director Jim Newsome.
A 2008 Energy Futures Inc. study that analyzed air pollution at the nation’s 10 busiest container terminals (including Charleston’s) noted this: “Charleston is the only port among the top ten U.S. container ports not to grant Energy Futures an interview during the researching of this report. It is also the only port that does not list a director of environmental protection among its port personnel. In March 2004, a Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC) report, Harboring Pollution: The Dirty Truth about U.S. Ports gave the port of Charleston an ‘F’ grade for its air quality protection effort, noting that the port ‘has made virtually no effort to reduce air pollution from its operations.’”
Of course, the State Ports Authority has little direct control over the container ships themselves, including the fuel they burn or their emissions, and it has little control over emissions from the trucks that arrive and depart daily to drop off and pick up containers. But it can control a host of other factors about its operations that, collectively, can have a major impact on our coastal communities and their surrounding environment, for better or worse. Ms. Melvin’s goal of becoming a greener port, if nothing else, recognizes that fact and marks an important step forward.