Nestled down in our recent news report on the S.C. State Ports Authority’s creation of 22 acres of salt marsh along Drum Island was a very important and hopeful morsel: President and CEO Barbara Melvin noted the agency aims to become “the greenest port in the Southeast.”

Such a goal might have attracted smirks or eye rolls just a year ago, but the authority took an important step forward earlier this year when it abandoned plans for a major new cruise ship terminal, the permitting of which had drawn lawsuits from environmental and historic preservation groups. Their concerns were the city’s history and livability, but environmental considerations also played a role, especially worries over cruise ship emissions since neither the current terminal nor the proposed terminal was going to require these ships to plug in and draw power from the electric grid.

