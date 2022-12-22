A bipartisan immigration bill in the Senate would provide a path to citizenship for unauthorized immigrants who were brought here by their parents as children while easing the backlog of asylum seekers at the southern border. The bill doesn’t solve every aspect of the immigration crisis but could alleviate the most pressing of them.
The politics of passing it are tricky, with opposition coming from both ends of the political spectrum. But given the likelihood that incoming House Republicans will want to do exactly nothing to fix the nation’s myriad immigration problems over the next two years, moderate Democrats and any Republicans they can get on board should work to push this measure through during this month’s lame-duck session.
It would finally address the plight of around 2 million immigrants brought here illegally as children. As divided as the nation is on immigration, there’s widespread agreement that forcing this blameless population to return to countries they often don’t even remember would be unjust and cruel. Yet lack of political will has prevented Congress from creating a pathway to permanent citizenship for these so-called Dreamers.
President Barack Obama responded a decade ago with an executive order creating the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, which temporarily prevents deportation. The presidential decree was the right thing to do but in the wrong way: Congressional action is needed to give the Dreamers a chance at permanent citizenship.
The legislation to do that is sponsored by Sen. Thom Tillis of North Carolina, one of the Senate’s more moderate Republicans, and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, the centrist Arizona Democrat who recently declared herself an independent. Their package would also boost border funding — including, crucially, additional asylum officers, immigration judges and processing centers to reduce the backlog of pending asylum cases.
As a bone to immigration hawks, the measure would, for now, keep in place Title 42, the controversial Trump-era pandemic policy that makes it easier to block migrants. Progressives understandably slam it as an anti-immigration barrier masquerading as public-health policy. As conservatives insist, after all, the pandemic is over. But even Democrats should understand that lowering any barrier before the asylum system ramps up enough to handle the influx isn’t good for anyone.
The fact that the hard left and hard right both find things to hate in this proposal should recommend it to those who want solutions rather than posturing — and posturing is likely all there will be once Republicans take control of the House on Jan. 3. At that point, agreement will be effectively impossible because the GOP will have every motive to keep the border in chaos so they can ride the issue to the White House in 2024. Depriving them of that bumper sticker would be just a happy side effect to the more pressing imperative of addressing this issue now, while it’s still possible.