A bipartisan immigration bill in the Senate would provide a path to citizenship for unauthorized immigrants who were brought here by their parents as children while easing the backlog of asylum seekers at the southern border. The bill doesn’t solve every aspect of the immigration crisis but could alleviate the most pressing of them.

The politics of passing it are tricky, with opposition coming from both ends of the political spectrum. But given the likelihood that incoming House Republicans will want to do exactly nothing to fix the nation’s myriad immigration problems over the next two years, moderate Democrats and any Republicans they can get on board should work to push this measure through during this month’s lame-duck session.

Tags