Not content with a single bill that would throw $90 million in tax money at private schools that don’t have to meet state standards, the S.C. Senate is preparing to create a second program to pay parents to abandon public schools.

The good thing about the so-called “Academic Choice in Education” bill is that it might never waste as much money as the Senate’s straightforward voucher plan, because the new bill relies on individuals and companies who are so opposed to the idea of government that they’re willing to go to the trouble of diverting their tax dollars from the state’s general needs to the scholarships.

Tags