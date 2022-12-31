America has seen more than 600 mass shootings for the third straight year. In their determination not to address the obvious, gun-rights activists have all kinds of creative explanations for this, having to do with societal breakdown or mental health issues or general criminality.

But as a recent New York Times analysis shows, the cause is clear: America has too many guns and too few restrictions on who can possess them. Beware any politician who claims there is no solution — or that there are solutions that sidestep the obvious need to crack down on what kinds of guns and ammunition are legal and impose universal background checks, red-flag laws and other commonsense reforms.

Tags