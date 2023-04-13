Republicans in the Tennessee legislature reached a new political low on Thursday with their decision to expel two Black members for having participated in an anti-gun protest following the March 27 deaths of three children and three adults in a Nashville Christian school mass shooting. As if blind to the racial implications, lawmakers voted narrowly to let a white House member keep her seat after she participated in the same protest. Tennesseeans are holding high-profile protests to put much-needed pressure on lawmakers to stop sidestepping the significance of school mass shootings.

Apparently, the protests inside the Tennessee House chamber hit a nerve. Referring to the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection in Washington, state Republican House Speaker Cameron Sexton went so far as to say the protest “was equivalent, at least equivalent, maybe worse depending on how you look at it, of doing an insurrection in the Capitol.”

