In terms of the $13.8 billion state budget the South Carolina House passed, $10 million for a new state airplane is less than a drop in the bucket.
But it’s a bit disturbing that the House approved the expenditure based on an argument that might not be valid and for which lawmakers weren’t given — and didn’t ask for — enough information to verify.
The plan, pushed by Gov. Henry McMaster, is to sell the state’s two aging aircraft and add the proceeds to the $10 million in next year’s state budget to purchase a new plane or planes that will need less time out of service for maintenance. The argument, as Rep. Heather Crawford explained during a budget briefing earlier this month, is that South Carolina saves money by having its own fleet rather than using charter flights because the per-mile cost of a flight provided by the state Aeronautics Commission is less than the average market rate for charter services.
That might be true if state officials actually need to fly enough to create savings that add up to the total cost of purchasing a new plane, taking the flights and maintaining the fleet, but we simply don’t know whether the need is great enough.
What we do know is that at least part of that need has been exaggerated by the lawmakers’ excessive use of the state planes. So it’s extremely disturbing that House members approved the expenditure without doing anything to tighten their rules regarding their use of a state plane.
As Columbia’s State newspaper documented two years ago, there has been a good bit of abuse. The poster child was House Democratic Leader Todd Rutherford, who took 34 flights on state airplanes between 2012 and 2021, often to vacation destinations, where he was speaking at a conference or had some other business that was tangentially related to his job as a legislator. On six of those trips, he was accompanied by his then girlfriend and now wife, whose presence apparently wasn’t even tangentially related to legislative business and might have violated state law.
The newspaper also reported that Rep. John King took 24 flights, and Rep. Carl Anderson took 14. Seventeen legislators reserved a state plane between three and 10 times, 15 twice and one once.
A proviso in the state budget limits the state planes to “official business,” but that isn’t defined except to explicitly exclude travel to or from legislative meetings, news conferences, bill signings and political functions. In response to the 2021 scandal, the Senate amended the proviso to add to the do-not-fly list “conferences” — which have been legislators’ favorite way to use the planes as a perk instead of a tool since the current restrictions were first imposed decades ago.
The Senate also voted to require legislators to get prior approval from the president of the Senate or the speaker of the House to charter a state flight; they could also use the plane if they were invited to tag along on a trip arranged by one of the agencies in the governor’s Cabinet, but only after the Cabinet director certified in writing that the legislator’s attendance would be “in furtherance of the official business of the State.” And legislators’ guests who aren’t relatives would have to pay for flights at commercial rates.
Unfortunately, but perhaps predictably, the House rejected those reforms outright, so no changes were made.
Of course, that happened well before the House agreed to spend $10 million to buy one or more new state planes, so this time the Senate has some leverage it didn’t have two years ago. It should use it — and not just for the restrictions senators embraced back then.
In addition to outlawing the use of the state plane for conferences and requiring the House speaker, Senate president or governor to take ownership of those flights, we’d like to see legislators reimburse the state for any guest who tags along, including spouses. Legislators and other flyers also should be required to explain why it’s essential to reserve the state plane rather than driving, or flying commercially — for instance by showing it’s less expensive to use a state plane than to take a commercial flight. And why not require lawmakers to file a written explanation of their travel before they climb aboard rather than within 24 hours after a flight?
Of course, the simpler route might be for senators to reject the expenditure. Before they do that, though, it would be smart to get their arms around the question of whether there really is enough need — not want, but a need — to justify having a state fleet. Maybe there is, but there’s no doubt that as long as we maintain one, we need limits on legislators’ ability to turn it into yet another perk of office.
— Post and Courier of Charleston