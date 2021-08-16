The mysterious murders of Maggie Murdaugh and her son, Paul, put an end to the criminal case against Mr. Murdaugh, who was facing a felony boating under the influence charge in the 2019 death of 19-year-old Mallory Beach. But it didn’t put an end to questions about how state and local law enforcement officials handled the investigation of the boating accident.
To the contrary, Paul Murdaugh’s death seems to have released a treasure trove of evidence that officials had been able to hide from the public while the case was pending.
Although there are legitimate reasons to temporarily withhold certain types of investigative material that could be used in a criminal trial, the information about the Murdaugh investigation paints a deeply disturbing picture of the S.C. Department of Natural Resources and the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office. And in so doing, it once again demonstrates how law enforcement sometimes benefits most from the secrecy, by keeping its missteps out of the public view.
Consider this damning introduction to last month’s article by The Post and Courier’s Stephen Hobbs and Thad Moore:
“Within hours of the early morning boat crash that killed Mallory Beach, an officer investigating the incident spoke with the missing teen’s boyfriend. The man said the boat’s driver was Paul Murdaugh, a 19-year-old from a line of prominent lawyers who long held sway over the South Carolina Lowcountry. The officer did not write in his report that Murdaugh was implicated. Instead, he wrote that Beach’s boyfriend said he didn’t know who was driving. And he told his supervisor he suspected someone else entirely.”
The article went on to explain that, “Some evidence was apparently not collected, statements weren’t documented in reports and incomplete information was passed along to supervisors.”
For example: Beaufort County deputies, who arrived first at the scene of the accident, did not conduct a sobriety test on the obviously drunk Mr. Murdaugh or any other passengers — the sort of thing police ought to do automatically in an automobile accident; one later told investigators that was the job of the Department of Natural Resources.
But by the time a DNR agent arrived, all but one of the surviving passengers had been taken to the hospital. The agent said he did not attempt to test Mr. Murdaugh’s sobriety, but a separate agent, and the lead investigator on the case, said Mr. Murdaugh refused to be tested. Investigators might not have been able to bring charges but for the fact that the hospital staff was so worried about the level of Mr. Murdaugh’s intoxication that they conducted a blood test.
The officer who wrote in his report that Ms. Beach’s boyfriend said he didn’t know who was driving later testified that he didn’t know why he put that clearly incorrect information in his report, but a military officer on the scene said he heard Natural Resources agents discussing how prominent and powerful the Murdaugh family was.
The wife of one DNR officer had been employed by the Murdaugh law firm until eight months prior to the crash. One of the Beaufort County deputies who failed to gather evidence at the scene had received a $750,000 settlement in a lawsuit the Murdaughs filed on behalf of his mother and him.
At the very least, the new documents suggest that the Natural Resources Department has not properly prepared its officers to conduct criminal investigations of this type. This is particularly troublesome since the officers involved are part of a special team trained to investigate boating accidents. As ever more people flock to our beaches and rivers and lakes and as boating becomes ever more popular and boaters become ever more reckless, it’s ever more important for the agency to make sure its officers are properly trained to investigate deadly accidents.
The documents also suggest that local police give too much deference to the state agency in criminal investigations. Although there are significant differences between boating accidents and traffic accidents, there are some basic principles that apply in both cases — starting with the importance of preserving evidence that might not be available later. That includes conducting field sobriety tests on the driver — or on multiple people if it’s not clear who the driver was. DNR needs to make it clear to local police — and sheriffs and police chiefs need to make it clear to their officers — that they should start gathering evidence when they’re the first to arrive on the scene.
Those are the easy fixes.
The more difficult one involves the close ties between investigator and investigated. Certainly the Murdaugh family is an outlier: a powerful and even feared family that has cultivated close ties with small-town law enforcement that, whether intended or not, increase the likelihood of favoritism, even if that favoritism is only a matter of giving the benefit of the doubt to a family member.
But there are less extreme examples in every community in our state, and South Carolina needs better policies in place to ensure that potential conflicts of interest are identified immediately and procedures put in place to keep those conflicts from interfering with justice being done.
— The Post and Courier of Charleston