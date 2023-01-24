You could argue that the positions Gov. Henry McMaster advocates don’t always match his vision for South Carolina. And you could argue that he lets himself get distracted from that vision too often, as he pursues culture-war and other partisan priorities.
But you can’t argue with his vision for our state, which he articulated so beautifully last week when he took the oath of office for the third time, setting up what could become the longest tenure of a South Carolina governor since our state ceased to be a British colony.
Of course, our favorite part of Mr. McMaster’s second inaugural address (his first inauguration lacked any real address, since we would have been governor-less had he not gone ahead and taken the oath of office as soon as Gov. Nikki Haley resigned to become U.N. ambassador) was when he read from the inscription on a framed drawing of Charleston that was a gift to one of those royal governors.
The 1739 inscription, published by order of Parliament, proclaims that Charles Town “may well be looked upon as the most temperate part of the habitable Earth.” It continues: “(I)t is the fairest & most fruitful Province belonging to Great Britain. … Its Silk is preferable to any, & its Rice is the best in the world. … So that it is no wonder of Charles Town … be now a very great and flourishing Town, adorned with handsome & commodious buildings … amongst which the Church of St. Philip, may justly be reckoned the finest structure in America.… (T)his Town and Province may justly be esteemed the most flourishing of any of His Majesty’s Dominions in America.”
While Mr. McMaster’s vision for the future includes preserving those physical assets that continue to make our entire state such an appealing place to live and visit, that’s only one part of the virtuous cycle that he hearkened to once again last week: economic strength, education and our natural environment.
As he did in his 2019 inaugural, Mr. McMaster declared that our magnificent natural and cultural resources help attract visitors, residents and businesses, which in turn create jobs. And those jobs create tax revenues that allow us to provide the type of education that helps cultivate a deep appreciation for our natural and cultural heritage and produce the workforce that attracts more economic development.
And he appropriately identified education as the linchpin, noting that “As once all roads led to Rome, today all quests for prosperity lead to education.”
“We must do whatever it takes to see that every child — to see that every child — in our state has the opportunity to receive an excellent education,” he said. “Albert Einstein said, ‘A problem can never be solved by thinking on the same level that produced it.’ He was right; we must think big and be bold, and we will.”
Of course, talk is cheap, and our state still does far from an adequate job seeing to it that every child in our state has the opportunity to receive a decent — much less an excellent — education. But Mr. McMaster has helped lead an evolution in our government, with a much greater focus on early childhood education and improved teacher pay, and we look forward to him and lawmakers doing an even better job of advancing those priorities in the coming year.
Mr. McMaster has a long record as a champion of clean air and water, and the remarkable success his administration is having recruiting alternative-energy jobs to South Carolina seems to be helping turn him and other elected officials into much stronger proponents of green energy. And all of that rebuts the misconception that policies that protect our environment hurt business and vice versa.
As he explained: “Vigorous economic growth and the preservation of our shared natural heritage and environment are not, are not, opposing objectives which must be balanced as in a competition, one against the other. Instead, they are complementary, intertwined and inseparable, each dependent on the other. Each can be accomplished to the fullest if we plan now and be bold.”
Inaugurals tend to be long on vision and short on policy. On Wednesday, Mr. McMaster will address a joint session of the General Assembly and give his annual State of the State address. That’s where governors outline the specific laws they want the Legislature to pass in the coming year. That will give us an opportunity to assess the degree to which his agenda matches his vision. But for today, we are encouraged that he continues to articulate one of the best visions for our state that we can recall.