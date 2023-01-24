You could argue that the positions Gov. Henry McMaster advocates don’t always match his vision for South Carolina. And you could argue that he lets himself get distracted from that vision too often, as he pursues culture-war and other partisan priorities.

But you can’t argue with his vision for our state, which he articulated so beautifully last week when he took the oath of office for the third time, setting up what could become the longest tenure of a South Carolina governor since our state ceased to be a British colony.

