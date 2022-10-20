President Joe Biden’s recent mass pardon for people convicted of nonviolent marijuana offenses has the support of almost two-thirds of Americans, according to new polling. That may explain why even Republicans in Congress, who are reflexively critical of virtually anything Biden says or does, have been mostly silent in response to his historic move. Which makes this the right time to finish the reform by removing marijuana from the federal list of Schedule 1 drugs where, contrary to all reason, it sits alongside more dangerous drugs stuff like heroin, LSD and ecstasy.

Biden’s mass pardon of anyone convicted of simple possession of marijuana under federal law sounds huge, and it certainly has symbolic value. As he said in a statement released by the White House: “Sending people to prison for possessing marijuana has upended too many lives and incarcerated people for conduct that many states no longer prohibit.”