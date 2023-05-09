The S.C. House rules — and the Senate rules to a less important degree — require the full text of bills to be available for the public to read at least 24 hours before they’re debated. What they don’t require is for proposed amendments to be made public in advance.
That makes sense in most cases, because legislators often think of amendments as a result of the debate. That, in fact, is how lawmaking should work.
But there’s one pivotal moment during the state budget debate, which has taken on added significance over the past decade, when an extra level of transparency is needed to allow lawmakers to participate meaningfully in the most important thing the Legislature does every year. And to allow the public to understand what’s happening.
That moment — depending on what House Speaker Murrell Smith and Ways and Means Chairman Bruce Bannister decide — will occur sometime this week or next, when the House amends the Senate-passed budget and sends the two versions to a conference committee.
We can think of no better way to mark Mr. Smith’s first full year as speaker and Mr. Bannister’s first year as chairman of the budget-writing committee than to start making this crucial step more open — by getting it started sooner and providing the rest of the House and the public with more time to review their proposal before the House votes on it.
Amending the Senate budget bill used to be a pro-forma action with little explanation and less debate. That’s because there was little to explain or debate: Unless the state’s official budget forecast had changed since the House passed its version of the budget, the House simply amended the bill back to the version it had passed a couple of months earlier. If the forecast had been increased, the Ways and Means chairman offered an amendment to spend the additional revenue — usually on a few big things that could be explained in a few minutes.
More recently, though, this step has given House leaders a chance to change or add significant spending as well as make changes to state law.
Last year, the leadership’s proposed changes to the budget the House had already passed ran 42 pages in the House Journal and included a lot more than numbers. Last year, too, the matter wasn’t brought up for debate until 24 hours before the Legislature had to adjourn its regular legislative session. Faced with the leadership amendment and 25 more amendments from rank-and-file members, the Freedom Caucus tried to shut down the debate so it could get back to its culture war battles. Fortunately, the rest of the House refused.
Two years ago, it was at this moment that the freedom fighters sprang a series of unconstitutional amendments designed to make it easier for COVID carriers to infect other people’s children. Some legislators clearly had been briefed on what those amendments did — or at least on what the sponsors incorrectly claimed they did. Others clearly had not been.
There’s probably nothing Mr. Bannister and Mr. Smith can do to prevent individual legislators from springing surprise amendments on the body — although the House could change its rules for future years to require a higher vote total to adopt budget amendments at this stage in the process if they aren’t publicly available in advance. And it probably should.
The House also might consider a higher threshold for adopting or amending provisos at this late point in the debate, when there’s really not an opportunity for informed debate (which is why those pro-COVID amendments passed so easily in 2021).
But for this year’s debate, House leaders can make their own proposal public in advance. At this point, Wednesday would be the best time to do that. And they can go ahead and hold that debate sooner than usual — although unless they do unveil their changes to the House-passed budget on Wednesday, the soonest the House could reasonably debate it would be May 9. Of course, that still would leave more time for an informed debate that isn’t rushed than waiting until May 10. Or May 11. It also would leave lawmakers more time to regroup while they still can if problems arose during the debate.