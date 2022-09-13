In a world where civility in the public square seems to have become quaint, and in some circles contemptible, it’s encouraging that the S.C. Supreme Court is determined to enforce it in the legal profession — both inside and outside of the courtroom.
As The Post and Courier’s Eric Connor reports, the high court took one of the strongest actions it ever takes against judges when it issued an all-too-rare public reprimand last week against Greenwood Magistrate Walter Rutledge Martin for cursing at a lawyer and yelling at a clerk.
Although the unanimous court noted that Judge Martin immediately apologized in both cases, and in one case reported himself to judicial disciplinary officials, it also noted that he had been publicly reprimanded in 2012 for cursing at a defendant. The court found that his latest conduct constituted “misconduct” that “warrants a public reprimand.” It also ordered him to complete 20 more hours of anger management counseling (he had already undergone some, on his own), and possibly more if the counselor believes it’s needed.
The latest reprimand comes barely more than a year after the court stripped a Mount Pleasant attorney of the right to practice law for six months because of racist, misogynist screeds on a public Facebook page where he identified himself as an attorney. In that case, the court said the posts “tended to bring the legal profession into disrepute and violated the letter and spirit of the Lawyer’s Oath” to “maintain the dignity of the legal system.”
We don’t mean to imply that enforcing civility should be the high court’s chief concern in its role as the head of the state’s judicial system; far from it. Rather, we believe that some type of censure is appropriate and that a public reprimand — that is: words, with no actual penalty attached — should be the bottom-level punishment the court doles out against errant judges. A public reprimand should not be an occurrence that is so rare that it merits news coverage whenever it happens.
Unfortunately, it seems to be. Although the court has been known to suspend a lower-court judge for particularly egregious ethical misconduct, that’s the far-more-rare exception of a punishment that actually punishes. Its go-to public response to judicial misconduct is the reprimand. More common, apparently, is the even less punitive private reprimand — a “letter of caution,” as it’s called — or doing nothing at all.
That might not be a big deal if the only problem the court faced was the occasional rude judge, but it’s not. As important as civility is, it’s more important for the court to guard the integrity of our judicial system — whose effectiveness is based on public confidence — by calling out judges who sidestep or ignore their ethical duties to treat all people fairly, to keep their personal opinions to themselves and to both be impartial and preserve the appearance of impartiality.
Unfortunately too, there is no reason to believe that the court is doing this — and good reason to believe it is not.
In 2019, The Post and Courier reported that not one of the more than 1,000 ethics complaints filed against S.C. Circuit Court judges in the previous two decades had resulted in any sort of real — that is, public — punishment. Not even a public reprimand. Not one.
Now, we realize that many and probably most complaints against judges are without merit — usually the result of litigants or defendants who are upset about the outcome of their cases. But as then-Rep. Gary Clary, himself a former circuit judge, said at the time: “That defies the law of probability. You would have to say the system is built to protect judges.”
There are two obvious ways the system does that: by giving judges control over the disciplinary process, and by operating in secret. What’s happened in the three years since that report underscores the need for reform: The complaints have continued to pour in against judges, and the number of circuit judges who were even reprimanded — not suspended, not in any other way disciplined, simply given a public slap on the wrist — remains at zero.
Even lower-court judges are able to get by without any sort of public punishment if they refuse to admit that what they did was wrong, as we’ve seen most recently in the case of the municipal judge who admitted commingling money owed to others with her own money and then not using it as agreed to pay off back taxes.
Yes, it’s easier to make a case against a judge who admits wrongdoing — particularly one who self-reports that wrongdoing. But it’s usually more important to make a case against judges who insist on their innocence when they have in fact engaged in conduct that undermines the integrity of the judiciary.