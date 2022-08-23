A national survey has found some public school teachers are more reluctant to discuss hot-button topics in class amid restrictions in a number of states on teaching about racism, sexism and other oft-debated fare. The Rand Corp. survey of about 2,400 K-12 teachers across the country found 1 in 4 teachers were told by school or district officials to limit classroom conversations on political and social issues.

While activists and academics might tsk-tsk the findings — most parents are likely to cheer.