While Americans slowly transition from gas-powered cars to electric, they should stop to consider the serious environmental hazards they help export, primarily to Mexico, with each spent lead car battery they discard. Lead batteries are not in use for electric cars and are a unique feature of gas-powered vehicles — yet another reminder of why the nation should accelerate its transition away from fossil-fuel engines (and the batteries that crank them) as quickly as possible. America's battery problem is poisoning Mexicans.

It's a little known secret that U.S. battery manufacturers and recyclers, seeking to evade expensive U.S. environmental restrictions, send their used products south of the border for recycling. The protections for Mexican workers handling the lead extracted from these batteries often are minimal, and Mexican smelters spew lead particulates onto nearby residential neighborhoods with reckless abandon.

