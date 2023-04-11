South Carolina voters might get to decide next year whether they want a politician or a professional handling the state’s financial duties. Legislators could make their decision this month.
We’re not referring to legislators’ decision about holding a constitutional referendum on letting the governor appoint the comptroller general. We’re referring to their selection of a candidate to serve the final 45 months of Richard Eckstrom’s term.
The race, such as it is, quite literally pits a politician against a professional. A 10-year House member who lost his reelection bid in November against a career policy expert whose knowledge of how and where money moves through state government is practically unparalleled. A candidate who is sending out letters with campaign promises versus an unassuming expert who agreed to do the job if elected but refused to campaign.
A candidate whose election could undercut any support there is in the House to make the position appointive or a transitional figure who is perfectly prepared to inventory and repair the office and hand it over to whoever is elected or appointed in 2026 or — ideally — to dismantle the office.
Which one would you hire to bring stability and competence to an office that’s been racked by the scandal of a decade-in-the-making $3.5 billion overstatement of our state’s assets and the forced resignation of a comptroller whose inability to recognize his failures was on full, demoralizing display during weeks of Senate hearings?
Former Rep. Kirkman Finlay, a one-time Columbia City Council member who lives on what once was part of his ancestor Wade Hampton’s plantation, describes himself as a farmer and restaurateur. He might do as good a job as anybody who would win the office in a statewide election. But contrary to the claims of his legislative backers, there’s nothing in his background that makes him particularly prepared. Instead, a single item on his resume qualifies him to win an election by members of the Legislature: his tenure in the body that holds 124 of the 170 votes.
His selection, in other words, would be just the latest example of the House doling out cushy state jobs to its own members, former members and members’ relatives, who might not be the best candidate or even particularly qualified. Although there are more recent examples, it’s worth noting that when the state’s other elected financial office came vacant midterm, House members outvoted senators to elect a then-current House member, Converse Chellis.
Mike Shealy, on the other hand, went to work for the state budget office in 1982 as a revenue forecaster and has spent the past 20 years translating senators’ budget vision into the massive bill that gets passed every year to fund state government. He now runs a statewide leadership training program operated by the state Department of Administration and only agreed to let his name be offered as a candidate when senators asked him to.
His vast and relevant experience in both the legislative and the executive branches means he’s ready to run the office on day one and makes him particularly if not uniquely qualified to oversee its dismantling, if legislators decide to go that route, as they should.
Sen. Larry Grooms, who led the panel that dissected the $3.5 billion error that a House panel had decided to ignore, told The Post and Courier’s Seanna Adcox he plans to nominate Mr. Shealy because he “would quietly ensure accuracy in our state’s finances,” adding, “We need a band director, not a noisemaker.”
We agree.
Candidates seeking an unpaid position on the board of trustees of even our tiniest public colleges have to go through a public screening process and can’t ask legislators to vote for them until screeners give everyone the green light. When candidates run for a $151,000-a-year job managing the state’s payroll and overseeing the complex conversion of the state’s budget documents into a format that Wall Street uses to determine how much it costs our state to borrow money, it’s no-holds-barred. That needs to change.
Although state law doesn’t require it, neither does it prevent the House and Senate from summoning Mr. Finlay and Mr. Shealy to answer questions publicly about their qualifications, experience and approach to the job and the office. Lawmakers should do just that. Such a hearing should convince some legislators to reconsider their hasty pledges to Mr. Finlay and select a professional for the job; if not, it would help voters understand what’s going on here.
