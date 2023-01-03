Normally, political campaigns are pretty good at ferreting out problem candidates: When someone has a sketchy past, an opponent will bring that to light. If that past makes the candidate ineligible to serve — if he doesn’t meet the legal requirements for office — then the name is stripped from the ballot. In less extreme cases, even if voters decide to elect a questionable candidate, at least they did it with their eyes open.
That’s one reason we don’t object to candidates providing information about their opponents’ backgrounds — as long as it’s honest. To the contrary, we believe it’s their job to do that.
But that doesn’t work if there is no opposition — and if there’s no one serving as a watchdog, whether traditional media or civic groups on social media. In those cases, it can be days, weeks, months or even years after a candidate is elected and takes office before voters learn the truth. That’s the case even if the official is barred by the South Carolina Constitution from seeking office because he’s a felon who completed his sentence less than 15 years earlier.
You might recall that this happened in Chester. As The Post and Courier reported last year, Chester City Council member William King was elected, sworn in and held office for five years in violation of the felons ban. Worse, the city kept paying his salary and sending him on junkets — even after a judge ruled that he was not supposed to be in office.
The good news is that after that case became public, the State Election Commission added a sentence to the forms that candidates for nonpartisan offices — generally school boards and city councils — have to complete in order to get their names on the ballot: “The S.C. Constitution prohibits a person who has been convicted of a felony from filing for public office for 15 years after the completion of the sentence, including probation and parole time, unless previously pardoned.”
The bad news is that no such language was added to the forms candidate running in partisan elections fill out. Or the forms petition candidates have to complete.
The worse news, as Avery Wilks and Seanna Adcox report, is that even that language didn’t deter a felon from filing this year to run for the Allendale County School Board.
Worse still, longtime Allendale Town Administrator DeWayne Ennis Jr., who pleaded guilty in 2019 to federal felony charges of stealing taxpayers’ money, was elected. Fortunately, officials got wind of the conviction before he was sworn in, but that left the seat vacant until a special election can be held. And as a result, the plan to turn the schools back over to the district was put on hold until sometime next year, at which time S.C. Education Superintendent Molly Spearman will be gone and it will be up to her successor, Ellen Weaver, to decide whether to continue state control or return it to local officials.
We trust this brief and possibly lengthy delay in returning the schools to local control will cause voters in Allendale County and elsewhere to pay a bit more attention in the future to vetting school board candidates. And we hope it will cause newspapers and TV stations to be more aggressive about checking the backgrounds of candidates, particularly candidates who are running unopposed, and for civic groups to take on that role in communities without media outlets.
It needs to result in a lot more than that.
We remain unconvinced that the state or county election commissions should be required to run background checks on all candidates. Unless we get evidence that the election process is failing far more frequently than we believe it is, it’s not worth the money or staff time it would take to conduct the checks. We remain convinced, though, that there are steps the state can take to further reduce what we hope is a small number of candidates who take office in violation of state law and the constitution.
Candidates for state and local offices have to affirm on their filing papers that they will meet the qualifications for office by the time of the election. The Election Commission should add the “felons can’t run for office for 15 years” language to the forms candidates for partisan office complete.
And it should make that language more visible than it is on the nonpartisan forms — in bold type, for instance. It wouldn’t hurt to include other requirements, since we know that some candidates don’t bother reading the qualifications on the commission’s website.
Beyond that, the Legislature should pass a law that provides another line for the commission to add to its filing forms: Felons who run for office before they’re allowed to will be barred from voting or holding office for an additional 15 years, fined up to $100,000 (or some other high figure) and required to pay for the special election to fill the seat if they are elected.