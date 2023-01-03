Normally, political campaigns are pretty good at ferreting out problem candidates: When someone has a sketchy past, an opponent will bring that to light. If that past makes the candidate ineligible to serve — if he doesn’t meet the legal requirements for office — then the name is stripped from the ballot. In less extreme cases, even if voters decide to elect a questionable candidate, at least they did it with their eyes open.

That’s one reason we don’t object to candidates providing information about their opponents’ backgrounds — as long as it’s honest. To the contrary, we believe it’s their job to do that.

Tags