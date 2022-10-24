It’s unfortunate that the families of Sandy Hook probably won’t actually get anything close to the nearly $1 billion that a Connecticut jury assessed Wednesday against right-wing conspiracy monger Alex Jones for his monstrous lies about the massacre that killed their children. But the historic verdict nonetheless sends a strong message to those who inhabit the sewers of profitable misinformation out there: Society has had enough.

Within hours of the shooting deaths of 20 small children and six adults at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn., on Dec. 14, 2012, Jones began monetizing the unimaginable pain of the families. The founder of InfoWars — a website dedicated to spreading right-wing conspiracy nonsense to boost its sales of sketchy dietary supplements — claimed for years that the massacre was a hoax staged by the government as a pretext for gun confiscation. Jones accused the parents and their slain children of being paid actors. His nutty followers, believing his con, harassed and threatened these grieving parents to the point that some of them had to relocate. Stalkers pursued them even in far-away states.

