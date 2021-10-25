We’re sure a lot of parents — even parents who take COVID-19 seriously — were thrilled by DHEC’s decision to loosen South Carolina’s school quarantine rules.
We hope their excitement is justified and that this will turn out to be a good decision that keeps more kids in the classroom without significantly increasing the number of students who get sick with COVID.
But we all need to recognize that the change doesn’t come without risk. We all need to understand that the quarantine rule change can — and should — be reversed if school infection rates start climbing again. And our schools need to take actions that are well within their grasp to reduce the possibility of a reversal.
One of the most important lessons we learned in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic was that remote education simply isn’t an acceptable substitute for in-person classes.
Even when students have homes with reliable internet access and parents who can help, most students don’t learn as well on Zoom as they do in a brick-and-mortar classroom. And even those students who learn just fine this way miss out on the social and emotional aspects of interacting with their peers, which are at least as important.
Two-week quarantines certainly don’t hurt children as much as being forced to learn from home for months at a time, but the proliferation of quarantines this year has been worrisome.
So when DHEC got enough data to feel confident that infection rates inside schools were falling, and that only around 4% of quarantined students were testing positive — less than half the general population — Director Dr. Edward Simmer, state Epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell and Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC’s director of public health, looked for ways they could safely reduce the number of kids in quarantine.
What they came up with departs from the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the rules the state had been using for most of this school year.
Under the old rules, students who were within 3 feet of an infected student for 15 minutes or longer over the course of a day had to quarantine for up to 14 days unless both students were wearing a mask. Under the new rules, students who were wearing a mask won’t have to quarantine unless they develop symptoms, even if the infected student was unmasked.
Dr. Traxler tells us the combination of that low infection rate and studies showing that masks provide some protection to the wearers (not as much as to those around the wearers, but some) convinced the three doctors it was worth relaxing the rules both to keep more kids in the classroom and to encourage more students to wear masks. ...
It’s important to note that school quarantine policies really weren’t an issue last year, even in Charleston County and other school districts that offered in-person classes all year. Although the delta variant appears to infect children more easily than the original virus, that’s not the big reason for the change.
The big reason is that last year, students and teachers were required to wear masks in all the schools. (The problem last year was those districts that refused to bring students back into the classroom until ordered by the Legislature.)
The main reason so many kids are being booted back to remote learning for sometimes revolving two-week periods — and the reason some entire schools and even districts have had to go remote for limited periods — is that so many kids are not wearing masks.
And at the risk of sounding like a broken record, that points to what school districts need to do to ensure that DHEC doesn’t go back to requiring all students who were exposed to an infected student to quarantine, even if they were wearing a mask: Require everyone to wear masks.
We understand districts’ initial reluctance to impose mask mandates this year: The Legislature passed a law in May that was designed to prevent those requirements. But the S.C. Supreme Court made it clear in an August ruling that districts are free to enact and enforce mask mandates using local funds, federal funds and even state funds allocated in previous budget years.
And last month, U.S. District Judge Mary Geiger Lewis issued a restraining order and injunction that barred the enforcement of the state anti-mask law. That means the only thing stopping school districts from requiring students and teachers to wear masks is the school boards. Regrettably, three weeks later, Charleston County, two of Richland County’s districts and a handful of smaller districts remain the outliers with mask requirements.
It’s past time for the other districts to join them, so we can make even more progress toward the goal of DHEC and all of us: to keep more kids in the classroom, and safe from infection.
— The Post and Courier of Charleston.