After last year’s tragic collapse of a 13-story condominium just north of Miami Beach, we called for a new conversation about whether our state and local governments are doing enough to monitor the safety of South Carolina’s high-rise buildings, particularly those in or near our corrosive, salty coastal environments.
We’ve seen no progress along those lines so far, and recent news out of Horry County prompts us to renew our call. Last month, the 22-story oceanfront Renaissance Tower at Myrtle Beach Resort had to be evacuated after structural engineers determined that its steel foundation was unsafe. It’s unclear when it will be repaired so that it’s deemed safe enough for residents and guests to be allowed back in.
The incident already has one apparent similarity to the Surfside, Florida, incident. In both cases, the condo board faced criticism for its handling of building maintenance. In Surfside, the building’s problems were known but not remedied before its tragic collapse that killed 98 people.
In Horry County, a federal lawsuit claims the building’s homeowner association and its management company were negligent in their duty to inspect and maintain the property. It also alleges their negligence in not keeping sufficient reserves on hand to make needed repairs.
The only good here is that the consequence in this case was sudden displacement rather than death.
The lawsuit claims that an engineer evaluated the tower’s structural steel components under the building last year and found that the steel was substantially more corroded than it had been in 2018 and that the engineer advised the condo board that it could not continue delaying repairs. But it was only after repair work began recently that enough of the building was removed to expose how extensive the corrosion really was. After it became known that some of the steel column flanges were disintegrated on the outer side of the columns, Horry County Code Enforcement ordered the building cleared.
“Like the Champlain Towers South building that collapsed, the Board of the Regime and its management company knew for years of the structural and safety issue presented by the corroded and weakened steel but instead chose to undertake expensive building-improvement projects that did not address any safety or structural concerns,” the suit says, according to The Post and Courier’s Richard Caines.
Both Surfside and Renaissance Tower show how owners of these buildings often have trouble making the hard decisions — those involving very large sums of money — but such costly repairs are often necessary as buildings age. These significantly larger buildings, which began appearing in the last half of the 20th century, pose a public safety risk of a far greater magnitude than a two- or three-story house or a retail or office or manufacturing building. And that begs the question of whether our state should do more to ensure that high-rise owners, whether they be condo boards or out-of-state investment funds or whoever, are keeping tabs.
After the Surfside collapse, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill requiring, among other things, that condos that are taller than three stories must be inspected every decade and condo owners must maintain a reserve fund for needed repairs. South Carolina law requires no such thing. As far as we can tell, the Legislature is not even considering such action. State Rep. Wendell Gilliard sponsored legislation to create a coastal structural stability study committee, but it didn’t make it out of committee earlier this year. He plans to refile it for next session, and lawmakers should pass it or come up with a better way to address the problem.
As the state moves slowly, residents in these buildings should remain on the lookout for leaks, cracks and similar blemishes, and property managers and maintenance staff must communicate these potential problems to their bosses, who should follow up with the right professionals.
Just two weeks after the Renaissance Tower was emptied, yet another Miami Beach condominium building was evacuated after a structural inspection found damage to a concrete beam in its parking garage.
While it may be good news that its problems also were pinpointed before any loss of life, even better news would be a more robust system of mandatory inspections and maintenance, backed up by more substantial requirements for capital reserves, that would prevent sudden evacuations. That’s what we should work for.
We feel certain there are other high-rises along South Carolina’s coast that are in need of structural repairs, perhaps some in dire need. We’re less certain of whether these buildings’ owners are sufficiently aware of this and, even if they are, if they’re acting with a sufficient sense of urgency. And we’re quite certain this issue is not getting the attention it deserves.