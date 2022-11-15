After last year’s tragic collapse of a 13-story condominium just north of Miami Beach, we called for a new conversation about whether our state and local governments are doing enough to monitor the safety of South Carolina’s high-rise buildings, particularly those in or near our corrosive, salty coastal environments.

We’ve seen no progress along those lines so far, and recent news out of Horry County prompts us to renew our call. Last month, the 22-story oceanfront Renaissance Tower at Myrtle Beach Resort had to be evacuated after structural engineers determined that its steel foundation was unsafe. It’s unclear when it will be repaired so that it’s deemed safe enough for residents and guests to be allowed back in.

