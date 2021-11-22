So this is what we have to look forward to between now and June — maybe even November.
Less than a week after his John C. Calhoun impersonation, S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster is back again pandering to his political base — this time not over vaccine mandates but over what he described as “obscene and pornographic materials” in our public schools.
On Wednesday, Mr. McMaster joined the growing list of Republican officials in other states denouncing a graphic novel — essentially a book-length comic book — describing a young woman’s journey to identifying as asexual and nonbinary. The governor didn’t target the subject matter but rather the inclusion of drawings that, according to The Associated Press, depict masturbation and oral sex.
The governor took to Twitter to announce that after being contacted by Fort Mill parents who were “understandably outraged” to find “Gender Queer: A Memoir” in their child’s school library, he had written Education Superintendent Molly Spearman requesting “a comprehensive investigation and a detailed explanation of how these materials were allowed to be introduced in our State’s schools.” He also called on SLED to investigate whether the state’s obscenity laws had been violated.
Our concern isn’t that Mr. McMaster wants to make sure author Maia Kobabe’s book isn’t in school libraries. We’re not convinced that such pictures belong in school libraries — even if they are comic-book pictures. If authors want to reach children struggling with their sexuality, they should leave out the X- or even R-rated images.
Nor, to be clear, is our concern that Mr. McMaster is advocating book banning. He’s not. Removing a book from a school library does not constitute censorship. Librarians decide every day which books to include in their libraries — an exercise that involves deciding not to include most books. We might not like a librarian’s decision about what to stock or leave out, and we might not like someone else’s decision to overrule the librarian, but those are simply … decisions.
Censorship means prohibiting a book from being published, sold or possessed. And nothing that Mr. McMaster has done — or that Ms. Spearman might do or that the school superintendent in York County has already done — prohibits anyone from checking the book out of the local public library or purchasing it at their local book store or online.
Our concern is that Mr. McMaster’s actions are nakedly political. That they have nothing to do with governing or protecting anyone from anything — well, except perhaps himself from a primary opponent.
Education Department spokesman Ryan Brown tells The Post and Courier’s Libby Stanford that the book had been removed from the school library long before Mr. McMaster demanded action, and that “the district failed to properly vet the book in question for adoption.” He told the AP that superintendents across the state began reviewing their libraries “for appropriateness” the previous week, after Ms. Spearman learned about the book and contacted the superintendent of the high school in question, who already had it removed. In other words, the problem no longer existed by the time Mr. McMaster sounded the alarm bells.
Mr. McMaster called for SLED to investigate because he said the book was “likely illegal under South Carolina law” and called on Ms. Spearman to investigate because he considered it likely that there were more inappropriate books in the York County high school and in other schools throughout the state.
That first concern could have been easily allayed if he read the complete definition of “obscene” in state law. S.C. Code Section 16-15-305 prohibiting the distribution of obscenity applies to material that depicts or describes sexual conduct “in a patently offensive way” and that “taken as a whole appeals to the prurient interest in sex.” Based on the many pages of the book we’ve reviewed, it’s hard to imagine that the images in question would appeal to a “prurient interest” in sex. Just the opposite, actually. Again, we don’t think the book belongs in public school libraries, but we also don’t think our governor should so casually throw around terms like obscene and pornography. He knows better.
As for Mr. McMaster’s concern that the appearance of the book in one high school library means that it could be available throughout the state, or that our school libraries are filled with pictures of children having sex: That’s sort of like finding out that one business cheated on its taxes and demanding — without evidence or even indication of a widespread problem — that all businesses in the state be audited.
We understand that Mr. McMaster wants to stave off a political challenger from the right, and we would probably prefer him to anyone who would run against him in a Republican primary. But South Carolina has actual problems that we need our governor to focus on.
He needs to understand that as the extremists in the Republican and Democratic parties pull their candidates ever further toward the fringes, the voters in the sensible center, the majority, are becoming less interested in their traditional partisan preferences and more interested in the candidate of either party who is the less extreme, the less irresponsible. He should quit trying so hard to make us forget all the things we like so much about him.
— The Post and Courier of Charleston