The past two years of the pandemic have underscored how important (and healthy) it is for all of us to have outdoor spaces where we can walk, bike, run, hike and simply draw breaths of fresh air. South Carolina lawmakers should pass a pending bill that would help make that easier than ever by encouraging the development of a more robust network of trails.
H.3120 would let property owners claim a one-time income tax credit for allowing a permanent recreational easement across their land. For those trying to establish new trails — and there are several such efforts under way across the state — the bill’s passage would provide a powerful new tool.
The bill, introduced by Rep. Max Hyde, R-Spartanburg, and cosponsored by many other Republicans and Democrats, grew from a Spartanburg effort to create the Daniel Morgan Trail. “The Dan,” as it’s called, would be a 55-mile-long web of trails across the metro region, from the Pacolet to the North Tyger rivers to Croft State Park. Only 19 miles exist, but the county received a $23.8 million federal grant to build about 15 more miles; the county and its main partner, Spartanburg People for Active Living, hope to build 30 more miles in the next decade.
Laura Ringo, PAL’s executive director, said more than 100 property owners will need to provide easements to make the trail possible, and paying for such easements would set a precedent that would make the trail too costly to complete.
“Most property owners are interested and willing to have a conversation,” she says. “Usually, we get to a point of agreement, but there are some people who very fairly ask, ‘What’s in it for me?’ We can sing and dance and talk about community benefit and long-term property value and all this does to bring us together, but that doesn’t help.” While such trails most often increase the value of a property, that doesn’t help owners who aren’t looking to sell.
The bill would allow owners to reduce their state income taxes once. For every square foot they place under a permanent trail easement, they could reduce their tax bill by 10 cents. If they don’t owe enough state income tax to claim the full credit in the first year, they could extend it up to five years — not unlike the state’s credit for owners fixing up historic homes.
Many existing trails in South Carolina, such as the West Ashley Greenway, the West Ashley Bikeway and Greenville’s Swamp Rabbit Trail, were built on former railroad beds, so their developers didn’t have to struggle with dozens or even hundreds of property owners to acquire the needed land. Ms. Ringo notes that only about 2 miles of The Dan are a former railroad right of way.
While the bill grew out of Spartanburg’s current project, many South Carolina communities are working on new trail networks or extending existing trails. Mount Pleasant is only beginning work on its vision for Mount Pleasant Way, a vast network of multiuse paths crisscrossing the town, but it’s already becoming clear that the town could use more tools to work with property owners.
Most recently, the town sought to buy privately owned land along Rifle Range Road for its new multi-use path but faced pushback from some Six Mile community members who aren’t sold on the idea. Meanwhile, Charleston County Council won’t give the town greenbelt dollars as long as the town is contemplating the use of condemnation to buy the property without its owners’ consent. That’s understandable: As laudable as trails are, we’re uneasy about government using eminent domain to create them. Better to pause, build up trust and rapport with property owners and convince them of the trail’s merits. Certainly, being able to offer some tax incentives might help.
Other examples include the Palmetto Trail, a hiking trail winding hundreds of miles across South Carolina that has been in the works since 1994. It’s about two-thirds complete, but its nonprofit still is working to realize the last 150 miles, mostly through the Midlands and Upstate. The Friends of the Spanish Moss Trail are hoping to extend the length of it in Beaufort County. The East Coast Greenway, a bike-ped trail linking Maine and Florida, is only partially realized in South Carolina. And there are too many other trail projects envisioned by cities, counties and nonprofits to list here.
We recognize state tax credits aren’t always the right answer. There must be a clear benefit for what South Carolina is receiving in exchange for the future income tax proceeds that state government would forgo.
But credits can provide a low-cost incentive for actions that strengthen South Carolina’s quality of place and quality of life, such as properly restoring historic homes and building a new network of trails that would connect us with one another and give us more opportunities than ever to enjoy our state’s beauty.
