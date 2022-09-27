We’ve all heard the horror stories about civil asset forfeiture laws: Parents go away for the weekend, their college-age child hosts a drug-infused house party, neighbors complain about the noise, the police show up, arrest the kid and his friends, confiscate the drugs and take ownership of the house. Even if the underlying charges are dropped, the parents can’t get it back unless they can convince a court they didn’t know or have any reason to believe their child would be using drugs in their absence.

More often it’s the family car that gets confiscated. Check that: More often, it’s stuff that drug dealers purchased with their drug money, because the law is used mostly as it was intended: to let police seize the profits of the illegal drug trade.

