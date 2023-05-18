In a welcome acknowledgment that children are addicted to their phones and need to be weaned off them, school districts across the country are imposing strict bans — even stricter than the unenforced, ineffectual ones that already exist — in a more concerted effort to address a serious educational issue. The presence of phones in the classroom is not just distracting kids and creating huge disciplinary problems for teachers, it’s also contributing to the dumbing down of the American student, as reflected in recent national testing results.

Parents haven’t always been helpful in the quest to pry phones away from their kids. A lot of young people come from backgrounds of extreme domestic instability, and the phone often serves as a lifeline to home. Parents likewise use texting to make sure students are where they’re supposed to be and are safe. During school mass shootings, phones have helped prevent parental panic at a time of unimaginable anguish.