Gov. Henry McMaster struck a nerve recently when he penned a guest column for our paper about the need to combat voter fraud.
The governor’s April 10 column was actually about combatting fraud and increasing access to voting, but you wouldn’t know that from the reaction on the left, which has been overwhelmingly negative.
It’s an unfortunate reflection of how people have come to view our election laws: People left of center know that Mr. McMaster, like most Republicans, favors tightening some voting requirements and opposes many efforts to make voting easier. So they assume the Republicans must oppose all efforts to improve voter access.
Republicans don’t help this misperception, because many of them feel compelled to wrap even the smartest voter-expansion legislation in the language of fraud prevention, in order to play to voters who believe, in the face of mountains of evidence to the contrary, that our elections are hotbeds of fraud.
The good news is that the Republicans who make our laws in South Carolina know better, and the Democrats who vote on changes to our law know they know better. As a result, the Legislature could take crucial votes on some smart changes that will result in one of the biggest advances in voter access in decades and that could correct a constitutional flaw in our county-run election system that should concern voters across the political spectrum. The legislation also includes an absentee voter-security provision called for two decades ago by a bipartisan commission co-chaired by former presidents Jimmy Carter and Gerald Ford.
H.4919, which is scheduled for debate Tuesday morning in the Senate Judiciary Committee and Wednesday in the full Senate, would create a two-week early voting period — a longtime goal of Democrats that Republicans came close to embracing a decade ago, before getting cold feet.
It would make more sense simply to remove the restrictions on mail-in absentee voting, because that’s the cheapest way to accomplish the most important goal of early voting: reducing the long lines on Election Day without forcing the state to spend huge amounts of money purchasing additional voting machines and hiring more poll workers.
Requiring each county to operate multiple early voting sites for two weeks likely will save money over the current law, which allows only certain people to vote absentee, but it also will cost a lot more than simply allowing all registered voters the option of mailing in ballots.
But Democrats have always preferred the in-person voting option, and the former president’s campaign to discredit mail-in voting has caused many Republicans to consider it an invitation to fraud, even though they have traditionally dominated absentee voting in our state.
Absentee voting is in fact more susceptible to fraud than in-person — more so in some states than in South Carolina but even here, because voters aren’t required to provide the proof of identification that they must to cast in-person ballots. The risk is minuscule, but it’s not zero, and there are reasonable ways to reduce it. H.4919 sensibly requires voters to include the last four digits of their Social Security number on their application for an absentee ballot.
What doesn’t make sense is reducing the number of people who can mail in absentee ballots. Currently, anyone who will be out of town on vacation on Election Day may vote absentee. Under H.4919, only those who will be on vacation during the entire two-week early voting period would have the mail-in option.
The good the bill will do outweighs this inconvenience, but it’s a limit that’s hard to justify, given that the mail-in option remains for students and government employees, along with their spouses and dependents, who will be out of town on Election Day. The law also maintains the blanket mail-in voting option for anyone 65 or older, regardless of how healthy they are, which amounts to a special voting privilege for voters who have more free time to wait in those early voting lines than younger people.
We urge senators to restore the mail-in option for vacationers or, better still, allow the mail-in option for all early votes.
We also urge senators to add in language to end the discretion that has resulted in votes being counted differently from county to county. As was discovered during lawsuits that grew out of the 2020 election, nine counties had a process to verify the voter signature on absentee ballots — each a little different; the other counties either had no standard process or else did nothing to verify signatures. Likewise, election officials in some counties contacted voters to let them fix any problems that would have caused their absentee ballots to be rejected; others did not. And those were just the irregularities highlighted in lawsuits.
The House and Senate both have addressed that problem in H.3444, but the House played so many games with that legislation that the Senate put it on ice. Rather than trying to revive it — which is an option Tuesday — senators should add the Senate language of H.3444 to H.4919. That would end those separate and unequal procedures, by giving the State Election Commission clear power to ensure that elections are conducted the same way from county to county and by spelling out specific actions the commission would have to take to accomplish that.
— The Post and Courier of Charleston