Republicans are vowing to appeal Friday’s federal court order declaring South Carolina’s 1st Congressional District an unconstitutional racial gerrymander and ordering the Legislature to redraw it. They shouldn’t.

The problem isn’t that they’re certain to lose the appeal; for all we know, they might win. Nor is the problem that we believe that our legislators set out to disenfranchise Black voters. We’re not convinced that was their motivation at all. But it’s clear that they did, and in the process, they also disenfranchised a lot of white voters.

