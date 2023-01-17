Republicans are vowing to appeal Friday’s federal court order declaring South Carolina’s 1st Congressional District an unconstitutional racial gerrymander and ordering the Legislature to redraw it. They shouldn’t.
The problem isn’t that they’re certain to lose the appeal; for all we know, they might win. Nor is the problem that we believe that our legislators set out to disenfranchise Black voters. We’re not convinced that was their motivation at all. But it’s clear that they did, and in the process, they also disenfranchised a lot of white voters.
The way redistricting works in our state and across the country is that the party in charge spreads its supporters out so there are just enough of them in as many districts as possible to ensure a win, while simultaneously cramming as many of the other party’s supporters as possible into the smallest number of districts possible. This is what we refer to as political gerrymandering, and it results in the majority party winning far more seats than it should based on the portion of the voters who support it.
The process is accomplished by cobbling together census blocks — little boxes on a map that represent a few dozen people each — with the help of ever-more-sophisticated computer mapping software and ever-more-detailed voter behavior information based on how often we vote, which primaries we vote in and our income, race, age and all sorts of other census data.
This inevitably takes on a racial tinge in South Carolina because race serves as such a close proxy for party preference. Indeed, legislators would likely produce much the same configurations if they were able to use voters’ party preferences instead of race — and judges might well declare the resulting maps constitutional, since it’s the use of race that crosses a constitutional line. But they don’t have that information in South Carolina because we don’t register to vote by party (and thank goodness we don’t, given the awful place that eventually leads).
We believe that this use of race as proxy for party is the main reason that, with the exception of the post-2010-Census round, it’s hard to remember a time when South Carolina’s U.S. House, state Senate or state House districts haven’t been rejected by either the U.S. Justice Department or federal judges because they disenfranchised voters on the basis of race. And it’s why Republican legislators’ determination to make the 1st District so Republican that even Katie Arrington could get elected in it (and thank goodness Nancy Mace saw to it that she didn’t get a chance) resulted in the disenfranchisement of so many Black and white voters in the adjacent 1st and 6th districts.
But the fact that our legislators didn’t set out to disenfranchise Black voters because they are Black doesn’t make it OK. To the contrary, we believe that — at least to the degree that this happens since the advent of modern mapping systems — the idea of legislators selecting their voters instead of giving voters the opportunity to select their legislators is inherently immoral.
This is why we have long urged the Legislature to turn the district-drawing process over to an independent redistricting commission whose recommendations it would have to accept or reject without modification. We’d still almost certainly end up with mostly Republicans in our congressional delegation and in our Legislature, but the gap might not be quite as large, and more importantly, its size would depend far more on the quality of the nominees. In those states that have done this, it has resulted in more races that are decided in November as opposed to what we have in South Carolina, where you can count on one or maybe two hands how many legislative seats are truly up for grabs.
Legislators will say they don’t have time to create such a process before the March 31 deadline a panel of three federal judges gave them to redraw the 1st District, but we’re confident the judges would give them an extension to do that, since that’s still a year from filing for the 2024 election. And if not, they still should go ahead and create that commission for redistricting after the 2030 census.
But whether they create a redistricting commission now or for 2030 or not at all, they should refrain from appealing the court order and instead follow a smart model of how to respond to a lawsuit involving racial gerrymandering: their own.
Last year, the Legislature agreed to settle a challenge to the S.C. House’s redistricting map, passing a plan in the final week of the regular session to redraw districts in Orangeburg, Richland, Kershaw, Dillon and Horry counties that critics said disenfranchised Black voters. That action, the result of negotiations with the same plaintiffs who challenged the congressional map, came so late in the legislative session that it would have been easy for a handful of legislators to run out the clock on it. Instead, it passed the House 102-7 and the Senate 39-0.