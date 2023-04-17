If South Carolina senators want to demonstrate that they don’t support law enforcement and they don’t care what voters think, they might have no better opportunity than when they take up two diametrically opposed gun law proposals in the coming days.
Frankly, we were surprised that the same senators who wisely refused two years ago to pass a bill to let practically anybody with a pulse carry a gun practically anywhere in South Carolina would bring a similar bill back in the final few weeks of this year’s session.
Yet that’s precisely what happened last week, when a subcommittee of the Senate Judiciary Committee held a public hearing on S.109, which supporters call “constitutional carry” in hopes of furthering their false narrative that the U.S. Constitution requires unrestricted possession of guns, even in public places. Of course, it doesn’t; if it did, supporters wouldn’t need S.109.
The only thing good we can say about this is that senators didn’t take up the deeply flawed House version of the legislation, which attempted to buy the acquiescence of law enforcement by adding provisions to ban gun possession for all felons instead of just those convicted of a much shorter list of “violent crimes” and to institute graduated penalties for illegal gun possession — changes police say are essential along with bail-bond reform to slowing the revolving door on our criminal justice system.
Check that: Senators also gave the public a chance to testify rather than sneaking the legislation through a public hearing where only a couple of gun extremists had been tipped off that it was to be debated. To no one’s surprise, the Senate hearing was filled with police and ordinary citizens complaining about how dangerous S.109 would make our state.
Supporters did say the bill needs a good bit of work. Unfortunately, part of that work is reviving the House’s cynical pairing of the two bills — after senators water down some parts of the pro-police legislation that the gun extremists oppose.
Some consider this pairing a compromise, which is what legislators almost always ought to be seeking. But if it’s a compromise, who are the opposing sides?
Obviously one side is police and the people who support them. Police and people who want to reduce the number of armed criminals on our streets — if not by deterrence then by locking them up for longer once they’re caught.
They — we — want to make it illegal for felons to possess weapons and want it to remain illegal for people to carry guns in public without passing a criminal background check and getting trained on the circumstances under which they may carry guns and under which they may shoot other people.
But who will admit to being on the other side? Who is only willing to make it easier for police to lock up bad guys if they can get rid of even the mildest of gun protections in return? Well, besides criminal-defense attorneys, we mean. And, apparently, pretty much everybody in the House.
If members of the Senate Judiciary Committee vote to add some watered-down version of the felon-in-possession bill to S.109, rather than just killing S.109, that’s an admission that they aren’t willing to help police close the revolving door unless they can get a law in return that makes it harder for police to keep our streets safe.
And by that, we’re not talking just about the prospect of loosing people on our streets without any gun training or any clue about where it’s legal to carry a gun and who it’s legal to shoot. We’re also talking about a bill that makes it impossible for police to question people they suspect are carrying a gun to make sure they have a legal right to do so. Even with a felons-in-possession law, police wouldn’t be able to stop somebody with a gun on his hip simply to make sure he doesn’t have a violent crime conviction — which they can do under our current law — because the presumption would be that everybody has a right to carry a gun. Which is not what we need.
What we need is S.127, the felon-in-possession law.