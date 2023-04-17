If South Carolina senators want to demonstrate that they don’t support law enforcement and they don’t care what voters think, they might have no better opportunity than when they take up two diametrically opposed gun law proposals in the coming days.

Frankly, we were surprised that the same senators who wisely refused two years ago to pass a bill to let practically anybody with a pulse carry a gun practically anywhere in South Carolina would bring a similar bill back in the final few weeks of this year’s session.