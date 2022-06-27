The S.C. Supreme Court is on a roll, and we hope people are paying attention.
We’re not referring to the court’s decision to sidestep the normal, lengthy administrative process to disbar disgraced attorney Alex Murdaugh, who by his own admission has violated numerous ethical requirements for lawyers. That’s hardly a difficult call at this point for a court that is appropriately interested in policing the practice of law in South Carolina.
We’re referring instead to the court’s third action in three months and fourth since October against a lower-court judge with clear conflicts of interest.
And in particular, we’re talking about what appears to be a proactive effort by the court, through its Office of Disciplinary Counsel, to identify problem judges before they become front-page exposes in The Post and Courier.
After the court issued a public reprimand against him last week for hearing cases involving deputies his wife supervised, retired Marion County Magistrate Daniel Barker II told reporter Avery Wilks that judicial investigators discovered his case as they reviewed how judges have been handling conflicts. He said the review began after the Supreme Court first suspended Chester County Magistrate Angel Underwood in 2016 for failing to recuse herself in more than 100 cases brought by the local sheriff’s department while her husband ran it. (The court had to suspend Judge Underwood again earlier this month.)
Of course, the court will neither confirm nor deny Judge Barker’s claim, but we can’t think of a good reason for him to make that up. If it’s true, it marks an important shift for a court that has never been nearly as aggressive about policing judges as lawyers who aren’t judges.
The court has always been willing to discipline magistrates and municipal judges but has taken a more hands-off approach to those presiding over Family and Circuit courts. And you’d expect those lower-level judges to run into more ethical problems since they don’t have to be lawyers and they aren’t vetted in the same way other judges are. Still, the court either has overlooked — or hast taken an inordinate amount of time to discipline — some judges who committed pretty clear violations, notably the municipal judge who admitted commingling money owed to others with her own money and then not using it as agreed to pay off back taxes.
So, we’re encouraged to see the court conducting what sounds like a systematic review of problems at least with magistrates. If it hasn’t already, we encourage it to expand that beyond magistrates, perhaps starting with municipal, probate and master-in-equity judges and then working up to Circuit, Family and Appeals Court judges.
Meantime, the Senate needs to do its job to reduce the need for the lower-court reviews.
State Sen. Kent Williams, the Marion Democrat who hand-picked Judge Barker in 2009, wouldn’t comment on the reprimand but told Mr. Wilks that the judge was a good magistrate with a firm grasp of the law. That’s not as egregious, but it’s reminiscent of the response by Fairfield Sen. Mike Fanning, who appointed and then reappointed the ethically challenged Judge Underwood.
Funny how blind we can be to the sins of our political allies.
Unfortunately, our system for appointing and reappointing magistrates actually encourages that blindness rather than compensating for it by requiring — or at least allowing — even a cursory vetting from people who don’t have a dog in the fight. Not just on paper, but in reality.
Technically, it’s the governor who appoints magistrates, not the resident senator; but governors know that these essential judicial positions will either remain unfilled or remain staffed by the incumbent if the governor doesn’t do the local senator’s bidding. So once a bad judge is in office, there’s nothing they can do about it.
And technically, the full Senate must confirm these appointments, but senators know that their own appointments will be rejected if they reject the appointments of their colleagues, so they practice a perversion of the Golden Rule.
It’s not realistic to expect individual senators to research whether there are conflicts or other problems with magistrates and would-be magistrates, even if the senators were willing to incur the wrath of their colleagues. That’s why the Senate needs to require independent, or at least public, vetting of nominees and magistrates up for reappointment.
And the full Legislature needs to change a particularly insidious law that allows magistrates to remain on the bench after their term expires. That allows the resident senator to turn what are supposed to be independent judges into at-will employees, by refusing to reappoint them and giving themselves the power to replace, at a moment’s notice, people who are now in holdover positions.
As for Judge Barker — who retired as a magistrate in April but currently works as a municipal judge for the city of Mullins — he says he always told defendants about his conflict of interest and that no one ever asked him to recuse himself. Of course, what he told them was that his wife worked as a captain in the sheriff’s office but was not directly involved in the case, thereby omitting the most important information: that the deputies worked for her.
It’s hard to see how a good judge with a firm grasp of the law could fail to understand that this was not in fact the advice the court gave him when he asked how to handle cases after his wife’s promotion. Which just underscores how important it is to stop allowing individual senators to decide who gets to put people in jail.
— The Post and Courier of Charleston