S.C. Chief Justice Don Beatty demonstrated again (last) Monday how quickly the judiciary can respond to ethical problems, when he ordered court officials to stop relying on a Greenwood attorney whose family has purchased properties that he auctioned off as a foreclosure judge.
Justice Beatty’s order barring Curtis Clark from acting as a temporary judge came just eight days after The Post and Courier’s Thad Moore reported that Mr. Clark’s wife and children purchased dozens of properties he had ordered sold, in one case even deeding over part of the property to him.
Since Greenwood County is too small to have a permanent judge to handle foreclosure cases, the clerk of court appoints a “referee” for each case, and that referee has all the power of a regular master-in-equity judge to order the property sold, and then auction it off to the highest bidder, often at a deep discount. Mr. Clark’s temporary status made it easier to remove him from the job, as we had called on the clerk of court to do in our Saturday editorial.
But this isn’t the first time the chief justice has acted in his capacity as administrative head of the judicial branch of state government to deal with ethical problems that could undermine the public’s confidence in the impartiality of our courts.
In November, he scolded magistrates for taking a lackadaisical approach to their jobs, ordering full-time judges to work full-time. And in January, he lifted an order that had given lawyer-legislators special privileges in the courtroom, essentially allowing them to delay their cases indefinitely if that worked to their clients’ advantage. He reversed his order a day later, but then partially restored it within days, telling judges they could start requiring lawyer-legislators to show up in court in some instances on Mondays and Fridays, when the Legislature isn’t in session.
We’re still disturbed by the way he flip-flopped that order — and particularly by how he waited more than a month to amend the original language on the court’s website — but the effect was to remove a small portion of the special privileges lawyer-legislators have received in the courtroom since long before he became chief justice.
The overall effect of the three actions underscores the important role the chief justice can — and should — play in protecting the integrity of our courts. Normally, the chief justice should be oblivious to public opinion, making his decisions based entirely on the constitution, the law and the facts. The exception is when he’s acting in this capacity as head of our court system: Here, public opinion — specifically the public perception of the impartiality of the courts — should be his top priority.
We welcome Justice Beatty’s swift action in doing what the elected clerk of court in Greenwood County should have done to deal with a problem that was sullying the public perception of the courts. The court should now consider whether any disciplinary action should be taken against Mr. Clark.
On a more systemic level, the chief should expand the use of the court’s Advisory Committee on Standards of Judicial Conduct — a committee that advises judges on ethics questions, and a committee Mr. Clark never consulted even though he admitted to having qualms about allowing his relatives to purchase property that was available for sale only because of his decisions.
Instead of simply making the committee available for judges who choose to consult it on questions of ethical conduct, the Supreme Court should require a real-time outside adjudication whenever people raise concerns about conflicts of interest, so those problems can be addressed before any harm is done to the parties, or to the judge’s career. That process also would make members of the public more likely to raise concerns than the current process of simply reporting them to the judge in question. And judges who don’t report their potential conflicts to the parties and seek out an advisory opinion about whether they have a conflict should be subject to punishment.
— The Post and Courier of Charleston