Imagine your car suddenly breaks down and you need it repaired so it works again, but you don’t have the money to pay for it. so you go to a payday lender and walk out a few minutes later with a check for $550.
To get that $550 check, you had to write your own check to the lender for $632, which the lender agreed not to deposit until you get your next paycheck. This wouldn’t be a problem if you had enough of a cushion to start your next pay cycle with $632 less than usual in your bank account; of course, if you had that kind of liquidity, you probably wouldn’t have taken out a payday loan.
Since you don’t, you take out another loan after the lender deposits your check. And another the next time. Even if you don’t do this for an entire year, you’re still paying an annualized interest rate of nearly 400% on those loans, which typically last two weeks. Flip the loan six times — as half of S.C. borrowers do — and that $550 loan will end up costing you $1,045.
S.C. law caps payday loans at $550, so if you need, say, $3,000, you could end up at a title lender — where you hand over the title to your car instead of a check as collateral. There, you’d likely end up paying $8,000 to $18,000 — and possibly more, since there’s no limit on the interest rate — for that $3,000 loan.
So as The Post and Courier’s Jessica Holdman reports, Sens. Katrina Shealy, Brad Hutto and Kevin Johnson, backed by AARP South Carolina, the S.C. Appleseed Legal Justice Center and several faith groups, want to put a 36% cap on the annualized rate for payday loans, title loans and other high-interest loans. That’s the same as the cap the federal government puts on loans to active-duty military, and it’s still about double what you’d have to pay if your credit were good enough to qualify for a credit card.
It’s hard to get a handle on precisely how many states restrict a particular type of predatory loan, because there are so many different types. But it appears that most have tighter regulations than South Carolina on at least some types, if not outright bans. Georgia and North Carolina banned payday lending earlier this century.
But the pushback is fierce.
Payday lenders say they’d be forced out of business if S.518 passed. It’s a scary scenario for people who don’t realize there are much lower-rate options — both credit unions and increasingly traditional banks; America’s eight largest banks have started offering small loans. It’s also hard to believe, given how many predatory lenders have managed to survive in states that have capped interest rates at 36% or less. Hard to believe, too, when you consider that the parent company of S.C.-based Advance America, the nation’s largest payday lender, made a 24% return on investment last year — compared to a 7% ROI for Bank of America.
In fact, it’s doubtful that most of our lawmakers buy that argument. Instead, in a state that’s so devoted to the free market, they’re more likely to question whether it’s appropriate for the government to cap interest rates, regardless of how high they may be. They’re more likely to suggest that even if stratospheric interest rates do appear to be the only option for some borrowers in a bind, it’s simply not the state’s job to protect people from themselves.
That sounds like a compelling argument — albeit one the payday lenders themselves are not making, perhaps for the same reason it’s not actually compelling: South Carolina law already puts limits on payday lending, and title lending, and other ridiculously expensive loans that are secured by personal possessions that can be seized if you don’t pay the loan back on time. That extra $82 you have to pay back on a $550 payday loan, for instance, comes from the state’s maximum charge of 15% of the face value of the two-week loan.
Moreover, the payday lending industry was essentially created by government regulation: It wasn’t clear that it was legal to hand over a check in return for a check from the borrower until South Carolina and other states started authorizing the practice in the 1990s, along with very modest regulations.
You’ve heard the old joke about the prostitute that concludes: We’ve already established what you are; we’re just haggling over the price. Same thing here. The question for market devotees isn’t whether it’s government’s business to regulate payday and other predatory lenders; it’s what those limits should be. We believe the right answer is something well south of 390% — ideally closer to the 36% that our nation’s military leaders have embraced.