Imagine your car suddenly breaks down and you need it repaired so it works again, but you don’t have the money to pay for it. so you go to a payday lender and walk out a few minutes later with a check for $550.

To get that $550 check, you had to write your own check to the lender for $632, which the lender agreed not to deposit until you get your next paycheck. This wouldn’t be a problem if you had enough of a cushion to start your next pay cycle with $632 less than usual in your bank account; of course, if you had that kind of liquidity, you probably wouldn’t have taken out a payday loan.

